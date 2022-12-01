New Help for the Homeless

The former Hillcrest Park Memory Lane building at 2313 3rd. Avenue in Hibbing will reopen in January as an AEOA homeless shelter.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—A new facility to provide shelter and services for those in need is set to open in Hibbing early next year.

On Tuesday the St. Louis County Board approved $1.6 million in funding to the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) to purchase a new building at 2313 Third Avenue East, along with funds to update security in the new building, according to Angela Neal, Assisting Housing Director at AEOA.

