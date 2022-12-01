HIBBING—A new facility to provide shelter and services for those in need is set to open in Hibbing early next year.
On Tuesday the St. Louis County Board approved $1.6 million in funding to the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) to purchase a new building at 2313 Third Avenue East, along with funds to update security in the new building, according to Angela Neal, Assisting Housing Director at AEOA.
AEOA currently rents 18 rooms at the Hibbing Inn & Suites, the former Roadway Inn across from McDonald’s and two apartments in the community from Range Traditional Housing to provide shelter to homeless people.
District 7 St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, who represents Hibbing, said the county currently invests about $30,000 a month into renting rooms at the Hibbing Inn & Suites (the former Roadway Inn) to provide shelter.
“There’s a definite need,” Jugovich said. “This gives us a fresh start for allowing for many, many people to have a roof over their head.”
The agency plans to purchase the new building in December of this year and to open it in stages as renovations are complete.
In the past three years the agency has served 503 individuals including families, and has had to turn away 3,364, Neal said. The addition of rooms at the Hibbing Inn & Suites has reduced the number of people turned away, she said.
Once the new location is open it will provide more beds, more staffing, more services and better security. It will also provide more space for service providers and case managers to come in and spend time with shelter participants. Some examples are mental health, chemical dependency, and hopefully the addition of veterans and domestic violence services, Neal said.
“It’ll be better all of the way around,” Neal said.
“The numbers always go up in the winter,” Neal said, while mentioning the extreme below zero temperatures common to this region making it unsafe to sleep outside.
“In Minnesota, the average winter temperature is 15 degrees with low temperatures reaching all the way down to -60 degrees,” as stated on the AEOA website. “For someone homeless, these temperatures threaten frostbite, hypothermia, or even death.”
In the event there is no space, AEOA offers referrals to those seeking shelter.
“It depends on the situation,” Neal said. “We try to give as many referrals as we can.”
Donations of bedding (sheets and blankets) along with hygiene products are in need and are being accepted now. They can be dropped off at the AEOA office in Hibbing at 2900 East Beltline, suite 9, or at Bill’s House at 210 Third Street South in Virginia. Donations can be made online at www.givemn.org/story/Hibbingshelteraeoa, or they can be mailed to AEOA Attn: Hibbing Shelter 702 Third Ave. Virginia, MN 55792.
