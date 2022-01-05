CHISHOLM — There’s an opportunity for people 21 and up to experience a night of fun and dancing.
The Chisholm KIDS PLUS Adult Prom is set for Jan. 29, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Now in its third year, proceeds from the Adult Prom Proceeds help offset the cost of KIDS PLUS programs for youth including the Voices in Prevention program, and community events sponsored by KIDS PLUS including the summer garden club, and events offered through Age to age.
Chisholm KIDS PLUS Executive Director Cristina Griffiths said the non-profit started receiving inquiries about the event this past fall as the 2021 dance was canceled due to COVID.
“People are very excited and are looking forward to it — it’s always a nice event to break up the wintertime,” Griffiths said.
The dance attracts people from Chisholm and surrounding areas, and even as far as Duluth and Grand Rapids.
Tickets are $30 for singles, and $50 for couples, and must be purchased in advance. Admission includes hors d’oeuvres and music by a D.J.
Crowning of a Prom Queen and Prom King are also part of the festivities.
Mark Wangensteen, a KIDS PLUS board member, said he and his wife, Debbie attended the Adult Prom in 2019 and 2020, and are looking forward to its return this year.
“It’s a unique event and there’s not a lot of things like this,” Mark said, while noting that he particularly enjoys socializing, meeting new people, and even seeing what everyone is wearing.
“You see some people who are very dressed up, and it’s a fun evening out,” he said.
Griffiths said attendees are welcome to wear any type of formal attire, whether it’s old, new or vintage.
“We don’t want people to go out and spend money if they don’t want to,” Griffiths said.
There is a limit of 175 tickets available, and about half of them were sold as of Monday.
Anyone wanting to purchase tickets can do so by going online at eventbrite.com, and typing 3rd Annual Adult Prom into the search bar. For questions or more information, you can contact the KIDS PLUS office at 218-254-5727 ext. 3206.
---
The KIDS PLUS program was established by the Northland Foundation to improve the well being of children and youth, according to information found on the organization’s website.
“Through KIDS PLUS, local citizens — youth and adults from all sectors - work together to make their communities better places for children and youth to live and grow,” it states. “KIDS PLUS serves as a catalyst to create new opportunities for children and youth, to strengthen relationships across all ages; to shift community perception to view youth as contributors and valuable resources.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.