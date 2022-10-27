CHISHOLM — There’s an opportunity to gain a piece of homemade art while helping to combat hunger in the community.
The Chisholm High School Art Department and Art Club are hosting an empty bowl event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the lunchroom of Chisholm Elementary, across the street from Chisholm High School.
Elizabeth “Betsy” Carroll, art instructor at CHS said the event is new to the Art Department and Art Club. Proceeds benefit the Chisholm Food Shelf and the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota with a small portion going toward the art department.
“With Thanksgiving coming we want to support them and our local community,” Carroll said, adding that the hope is to make it an annual event.
For $20 you can pick out one of several homemade ceramic bowls created by art students to take home. Your donation also gets you a bowl of soup, served in a different container at the event. The event is designed to get people together while raising awareness of hunger in the community.
“Come and break bread and one of the perks is you’re purchasing a handmade bowl that students have made,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the homemade bowls can be used for storing household items such as jewelry, pens, etc. Some of them will be glazed and can be used to serve food, she said.
In advance of the empty bowl event Caroll has been teaching free bowl making classes where people can create their own bowl and purchase it at the event.
The last opportunity for anyone wanting to make a bowl is at 5 p.m. tonight at Chisholm High School. You can register online or call the Chisholm Community Education office at the number listed below.
Soups for the empty bowl event are being donated by Jim’s Sports Club, Snicker’s Pizza and Valentini’s. Advance reservations are requested in order to ensure there’s an accurate count for serving and can be made by calling Chisholm Community Education at 218-254-1431.
