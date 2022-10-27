Empty bowl event planned for CHS

This is just a sample of the homemade bowls art students at Chisholm High School have created for an open bowl event set for Nov. 3 to raise awareness and address hunger in the community.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM — There’s an opportunity to gain a piece of homemade art while helping to combat hunger in the community.

The Chisholm High School Art Department and Art Club are hosting an empty bowl event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the lunchroom of Chisholm Elementary, across the street from Chisholm High School.

