MINNETONKA, Minn. — Accra, a statewide provider of homecare services in Minnesota, has acquired Eustice Counseling LLC, a provider of office-based and in-home behavioral health services in St. Louis County.
The acquisition of Eustice Counseling expands Accra’s mental health counseling and adult rehabilitative mental health services (ARHMS) program, with the addition of a new office in Hibbing.
Gary Eustice, the prior owner of Eustice Counseling and a therapist with 45 years of experience, and Eustice Counseling’s full-time therapists join Accra via the acquisition.
“In a very rural area like the Iron Range, there is a significant need for someone to be providing these services in the local communities and meeting people where they are at,” said Eustice. “There are not many in-home therapy providers — agencies or even individuals — in northern Minnesota. With the demand for behavioral health services here and Accra’s dedication to individualized homecare, this partnership felt like a natural fit to better serve the communities in St. Louis County.”
Accra’s Mental Health/ARMHS Treatment Director Jim Warner, LGSW, MSW, will oversee Accra’s expanded mental health team, including Eustice Counseling, which will continue to operate under its existing name in St. Louis County. Eustice Counseling will also continue to serve its existing clients.
“Eustice Counseling’s in-home therapy offerings, paired with Gary Eustice’s vast experience and emphasis on trauma-informed care, will ensure Accra can both improve and expand our behavioral health services in St. Louis County,” said Warner. “Our work with Eustice on the Iron Range could become a model for spreading the ARMHS program across the state.”
