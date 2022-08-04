Is looking forward to first run in Chisholm

Steve Solkela, an accordionist from Palo, is signed up to participate in the Longyear Lake 5K on Aug. 6, and is attempting to set a world record.

 Photo submitted

CHISHOLM — An accordionist from Palo is signed up to participate in the Longyear Lake 5K on Aug. 6, and is attempting to set a world record.

The Longyear Lake 5K starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 and is a fundraiser hosted by the non-profit Chisholm Kids Plus. This event is part of the Chisholm All Class Reunion and Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival that began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

