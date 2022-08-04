CHISHOLM — An accordionist from Palo is signed up to participate in the Longyear Lake 5K on Aug. 6, and is attempting to set a world record.
The Longyear Lake 5K starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 and is a fundraiser hosted by the non-profit Chisholm Kids Plus. This event is part of the Chisholm All Class Reunion and Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival that began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
About a year ago Steve Solkela first attempted running a 5K while playing accordion over in Virginia, finishing in 34 minutes and 91 seconds, according to a time posted online. Solkela said he’s searched but has yet to find a world record for the feat.
Solkela said his first attempt at running a 5K while playing accordion was filmed by the father, son team of Nathan and Mark Wangensteen.
“It was really fun,” Solkela said.
So, when Mark suggested he give it another try at the Longyear 5K this year, Solkela was all in. Mark is a board director for Chisholm Kids Plus and an organizer of the Longyear Lake 5K.
Solkela said his goal is to ‘inspire people to be the best they can be,” and is hoping that a few more people would sign up for the Longyear Lake race as a result of his unique entry.
Known as a “one man band,” and has two performances scheduled following the Longyear Lake 5K, including one with Gary Dupuis at 4 p.m. in the pocket park on Lake Street in Chisholm.
“It’ll be good,” Solkela assured.”Hope I’m not too burnt out from the 5K.”
“I’m either a confident man or an idiot,” Solkela joked.
Solkela said he’s a runner by nature, and told the story of a “marathon” he once ran.
“It doesn’t take too much to get me motivated to do something stupid,” Solkela said.
One evening he put a post out on social media, saying that if he received 10 likes that he’d run a marathon that night. It just so happened that his aunt and his brother were planning to celebrate their birthdays at the Village Inn in Virginia the next morning.
“I ran from my farm in Palo to Village Inn at 28.5 miles,” Solkela recalled. “It was not an official marathon — I did it in three hours and 45 minutes, with no pressure on me whatsoever.”
Despite some muscular issues and skipping breakfast before heading out at 3 a.m., Solkela said he arrived at his destination a half hour ahead of schedule.
“I left at like three a.m. and we were planning to meet at 7 bells,” Solkela said.
As he looks forward to the race on Saturday, Solkela said he’s learned some things from his 2021 5K accordion run.
“Last time my straps were a little looser,” Solkela said, adding that he had the straps adjusted for playing, which turned out not to be favorable for running.”This time, I’ll have to bring my accordion straps up closer to my chest, it was smacking me in the gut.”
Speaking from experience, Solkela is pretty sure that running a 5K while playing an accordion is more difficult than running a marathon without one.
“I would guess it’s easier, and if anyone disagrees, I’d invite them to run a 5K with an accordion,” he stated.
