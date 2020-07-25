VIRGINIA — Unclaimed bicycles, commonly belonging to children, often end up in storage at the Virginia Police Department.
It’s an occurrence that has become a bit of a problem, said Deputy Chief Chad Nickila.
Often children’s bikes are stolen, stripped down, then dumped. Another routine situation — people taking bikes from yards to ride across town, then abandoning them when arriving near their destination.
Unfortunately, Nickila said, residents frequently refrain from reporting stolen bicycles. “If they don’t call to report them missing, we can’t return them.” After 90 days without being claimed, the bicycles become “abandoned property.”
Many of those unclaimed youth bikes, however, will be getting new homes today, thanks to the Twisted Rides Car Club, based in Virginia.
Members of the club fixed up more than a dozen of the bicycles, outfitting them with new tires and parts, and will be giving them away to kids in need beginning at noon outside the Speakeasy Salon/Malicious Cycles at 105 Fourth Street South.
The event, hosted by the car club and its “sister” women’s social club, the Iron Range Betties, will include free root beer floats for kids. A Virginia police officer will also be there to register bikes.
Bike registration is one the easiest ways for stolen bikes to be returned to their owners, Nickila said. Serial numbers are recorded, and the bikes are tagged discreetly with decals that can be scanned to confirm ownership.
The deputy chief said thieves often remove tires from bikes or repaint them to disguise their identities, but serial numbers can rarely be erased.
Many parents can’t afford to buy their children new bikes, he said. “We are fortunate (Twisted Rides) took the bikes and fixed them up.” There are nice bike trails in the area, and cycling is a healthy activity for kids, he added.
Members of the Youth Foyer in Virginia, which houses homeless youth, helped repair the bikes that will be distributed today, said Michelle Walter, owner of the Speakeasy Salon and founder of the Iron Range Betties.
Used bikes will also be accepted during the event. The car club, founded by Jamie Winger, plans to continue to “recycle” bicycles for youth, Walter said. Both clubs are focused on community service. One of Twisted Rides’ priorities is to promote “positive things for kids to do.”
Lt. John Swenson, community relations officer with the Virginia Police Department, spearheaded the local bike registration campaign, Nickila said.
A registration day was held earlier this week, and another will is set for Aug. 21 at the Salvation Army of Virginia.
Nickila said the department is “just getting its feet wet” with bicycle registrations. It intends “in the near future” to initiate an easy registration option at city hall or online.
