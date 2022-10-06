VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is sponsoring a candidate forum for the Virginia mayoral and city councilor race 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Mesabi Range College Auditorium.
Organizer Marieta Johnson, Sixth District court administrator, said in an email, "The Virginia chapter is excited to sponsor this candidate forum. The last time was many years ago in cooperation with the Virginia League of Women Voters."
The candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves, answer pre-determined questions and participate in a Q & A with the public.
AAUW Members will be present with introductions by Ann Marie Vito. Mary Lou Conaway and Mary McReynolds will moderate and time the candidates.
---
Mayoral candidates are Larry Cuffe, incumbent, and Steve Johnson. City Council candidates are Laura Bachschneider, Councilor Charlie Baribeau, Councilor Maija Biondich, Gary Friedlieb, Councilor Bob Henderson and Liz Motley.
---
Here is the format:
Each candidate will be allowed 2 minutes for a brief introduction
Each candidate will be asked 6 questions and allowed up to 2 minutes to answer each.
After the final question, a brief Q and A will be allowed for audience questions.
Candidates will be called upon randomly
The national AAUW was started in 1881, when a small group of female college graduates banded together to open doors for women's career advancement and to encourage more women to pursue higher education. Johnson said, “Today AAUW values are nonpartisan, fact-based, principled, inclusive and intersectional.” Intersectional is defined as involving members of multiple social categories.
Co-presidents of the Virginia chapter are Susie Pearsall and Pat Tamminen.
Tamminen said the AAUW is now open to all with a minimum of a two-year degree. “In 1990 the guidelines for candidate forums were established, and chapters were encouraged to sponsor forums. The four pillars of AAUW nationally are education and training, economic security, leadership and governance and sustainability.”
Tamminen said, “AAUW has encouraged members to help participate in the political process and service of elected officials. Emphasis for members is on equity through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Our local branch has sponsored a state convention, given scholarships to Mesabi Range College, helped sponsor STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) camps, and sponsored plant sales for fundraising as well as holding educational meetings.
Pearsall said the Virginia Branch of AAUW presents two local scholarships each year, including the following: A scholarship to the Mesabi Range Community College for a non-traditional female student. A fundraiser is held each year. Also, the Dr. Barbara Avren Memorial Scholarship is presented to a student in the STEM program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.