VIRGINIA — The Virginia Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is sponsoring a candidate forum for the Virginia mayoral and city councilor race 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Mesabi Range College Auditorium.

Organizer Marieta Johnson, Sixth District court administrator, said in an email, "The Virginia chapter is excited to sponsor this candidate forum. The last time was many years ago in cooperation with the Virginia League of Women Voters."

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments