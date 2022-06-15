AAUW Future Collegians

The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University Women have announced their May Future Collegian. AAUW is a powerful advocate and visible leader in equity and education through research, philanthropy, and measurable change in critical areas impacting girls and women.
Future Collegian Lauren Jackson is a senior at Hibbing High School. Her school activities include the Math Team, Key Club(treasurer), And National Honor Society. As President of the Thespian Society and Drama Captain she is very involved in the Arts, including the Northern Lights singing group.
Church activities find her singing in the worship band and active in the Youth Organization board.
Future plans include majoring in Engineering at University of Wisconsin Madison.
———
Future Collegian Jacqueline McDannold is a senior at Hibbing High School. She is the daughter of Dan McDannold and Polly Johnston.
Leadership is very important as she is Class President, Student Council executive board president and Vice President of National Honor Society. She is also the Student Representative on the Hibbing School Board.
She enjoys peer mentoring at the Lincoln School and has been a cheerleader for fall and winter sports.
Future plans include attending UMD to major in Integrated Elementary and Special Education with plans to become an elementary teacher.
