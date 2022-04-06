HIBBING — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Book Sale — a book lover’s delight — is returning this year with an estimated 100,000 books to choose from.
Barb Wojciak, of Hibbing, AAUW member and event chair for 25 years now has been a part of the event since 1975. This year’s sale starts on April 8 and runs through April 10.
“I’m excited,” Wojciak said as she looked around at tables filled with books inside the Hibbing National Guard Armory. “It’s the 50th anniversary, and for the first time ever we have two years worth of books.”
The AAUW Book Sale is set from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the event raise thousands of dollars for scholarships to female students at area high schools, Hibbing Community College, and national AAUW.
The books are all reasonably priced with a majority of them at $1 per book on Friday, .50 cents per book on Saturday, and a bag of books for $2 on Sunday. There’s an exception for Best Sellers, unique books, and book sets, which are specifically priced.
In 2021, the sale was canceled due to COVID, so books donated after the sale in 2020, plus an abundance of books donated in the meantime have meant that the sale was filled to capacity and for the first time ever, the AAUW had to stop accepting donations.
“Please tell them we are so sorry,” Wojciak said as she told how difficult it was to turn away people who were stopping by the armory with boxes filled with books to donate.
Wojciak said she’s pretty sure the pandemic played a role in the overwhelming amount of donations as people took to reading to pass the time during isolation.
“Oh absolutely, people who normally dropped off two boxes dropped off seven boxes,” she said.
Through the efforts of volunteers from AAUW and other organizations, the books for this year’s event are all sorted into different categories, including: gardening, mystery, science fiction, childrens, just to name a few.
Since this past Saturday volunteers have been working in three shifts, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., sorting books and setting up tables according to category.
“This may be difficult to believe because they only have six days to sort the books,” Wojciak said.
Wojciak said the AAUW is grateful for the support they’ve received. She said students from the Youth in Action group, Hibbing Key Club, and the Nashwauk-Keewatin Honor Society all stopped to help out.
“It’s definitely a community effort,” Wojciak said, adding that along with providing scholarships, the book sale offers inexpensive books to thousands of people including students from local schools who normally stop by for books on the first day of the sale.
Wojciak said AAUW has about 60 members, and that the book sale is a draw for new members.
“Our members join because they always support AAUW’s mission to advance gender equality for women and girls through research, education and advocacy,” Wojciak said. “They also join because they want to work at the book sale.”
Julie Takkinen joined AAUW this year, and was among the volunteers who spent Monday getting tables full of books ready for the sale.
Takkinen is the director of the Crescendo Youth Orchestra, and said AAUW has made donations to the orchestra, and that the donations were much appreciated.
She said she enjoys the book sale and wanted to help out.
“I like to do good, and the sale is for a good cause,” Takkinen said.
Linda Suihkonen, one of the AAUW volunteers organizing books on Monday, provided some history on the book sale that her mother, Edith helped organize in the 70s.
“They had a big table in the mall outside the Red Owl grocery store in the Mesabi Mall,” Suihkonen recalled.
In advance of the sale Suihkonen said her mother used to accept donated books and store them in her attic.
Wojciak was also involved in the early days of the sale, and said volunteers had to hand price each book – some were .10 cents and others were .25 cents, she recalled.
As time went on and the sale grew, the current system of pricing books was put into place, saving countless hours of setup.
Sylvia Dahl-Lehman, another longtime volunteer busy getting ready for this year’s event on Monday said she’s been involved with the AAUW and the book sale pretty much every year since 1976.
“It’s fun, because they get so excited about the books,” Dahl-Lehman said about the customers who frequent the sale, purchasing armloads of books. “They go out and come back in — it’s very gratifying.”
As the AAUW looks forward to next year, they are considering scheduling the sale that had up until this year been a February event for April. Organizers cite the more favorable weather with warmer temperatures as a factor.
Donations for the 2023 book sale are slated to begin in June. For more information or questions about joining AAUW, you can call 218-340-2639.
