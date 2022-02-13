GILBERT — Advanced Audio Inc. (AAI) has been in business for several decades, started by musician Bob Cap in Virginia as Advanced Audio, and later moved to Gilbert where he began a print/sign shop in 2007.
“It has been growing since,” the late Bob Cap had said in a Mesabi Daily News story in 2013. And he would be pleased the business is continuing under the ownership of his son, Jeremy Robert Cap, 41.
Jeremy Cap said in an email, "Many of you knew Bob Cap. If you didn’t know, he passed away a year ago (not from COVID)."
Born in Minneapolis, Bob Cap and his wife Linda had lived in St. Cloud before moving to the Range, first to Virginia and in 1991 to Gilbert. He had been a manager at Radio Shack and started Advanced Audio.
AAI is now, as it always has been, a family business, said Jeremy Cap. "I worked for my dad as far back as I can remember from concerts, events and printing. I was with him every step of the way. Bob was the face many people knew of the business, yet I was always there. I learned a lot from my father. Bob may be gone, but the show goes on. With a lot of help from my loving family — my mother Linda, my son Calvin and my daughter Trinity," Cap said.
"I know my father would be happy (about) how we are still doing the businesses. He started it. I grew up in it. Now I carry it on. Someday my son will do the same," he said.
Jeremy Cap explained that AAI is three things, starting as the Advanced Audio sound company, then the Northland Media print shop and the Northern Minnesota Craft and Vendor Expo.
He said, "The one part of our business I do not do any more is large concerts. I do miss touring with national hall of fame acts. I did this for so many years with my father. Partying like a rock star with rock stars backstage — groups like America, Air Supply, Kenny Chesney, Rick Springfield, The Platters, Rare Earth and so many more. These days I still do local smaller sound systems for meetings, events and bands. I also DJ with an intelligent sound system along with a laser lighting system for clubs, casinos and weddings."
With Northland Media, the print shop, he said, "We still do 90 percent of what my father did there too. We make many items including but not limited to posters, yard signs, copies, flyers, magazines, bulk mailings, personalized envelopes, business cards, 4th of July magnets for cars, note pads, advertising of many kinds and more." And he added, "I am always learning more things to make."
Another feature of AAI is the Northern Minnesota Craft and Vendor Expo. Jeremy Cap said, "We as a family have been part of events on the Iron Range for years. For the past five years, we put on our own. We travel all over looking for the most unique, one-of-a-kind craft and vendors. We bring them to our shows at the Uptown Mall (formally Thunderbird Mall) in Virginia. Each show we strive to have different and new things to see and buy. If you are interested in visiting or being part of our shows, the website is www.northernminnesotacraftandvendorexpo.com or join the Facebook group."
The next show is April 23 and 24.
The office, located at 201 South Broadway in Gilbert, is subject to appointment only. "My father’s email is still used by so many of our contacts already, so it seemed reasonable to keep it: bobcap@mchsi.com. The phone number, what many people took as Bob’s number, has always been the phone number for Advanced Audio and AAI, 218-749-4056."
