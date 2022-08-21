The home stretch was the toughest part.
Along with about 75 other cancer survivors, the applause increased as we neared the finish line of the Sand Lake Shuffle Survivor's Lap.
Tears flowed from some of the cancer supporters standing in the grass alongside the walking path as we walked past them, led by a bagpiper, at Olcott Park in Virginia during Friday evening's cancer fundraiser.
That's when it got to me.
Tears began to well in my eyes as I watched people applauding for all of us survivors.
Iron Rangers who have gone to battle with cancer.
Iron Rangers who have been supporting us, standing there applauding.
For a split second, I wondered why they were applauding for us.
Then, it hit me.
It was for the diagnosis we had each received.
For that time when the doctor broke the news.
For the months and years of weekly, bi-weekly or month chemotherapy.
For the times when the chemotherapy turned to nausea and worse.
For our bald heads.
For the days of feeling totally out of sorts after treatment.
For the regular blood tests.
For the uncertainty that each blood test can bring.
For the courage to keep fighting.
For those who went before us.
So what did we do?
We applauded in return, pointing at them as we walked the final steps.
Pointing in thanks for their prayer.
For the camaraderie.
For the emotional support.
For the financial support.
For applauding for us.
For just being there voluntarily on a damp, overcast Friday evening.
It was a time of Iron Rangers supporting Iron Rangers.
It was also a time to honor and remember hundreds and hundreds of fellow Iron Rangers through the luminaries that lined the walking path.
Hand-made decorated luminaries, many which read: “In memory of..”
Or “We love you.”
Or “Keep on fighting.”
For many, it was simply a time of meeting new friends going through similar life challenges.
As Ben Eastman of Britt, whose four-year-old son Owen, participated in the walk said, it's a time in which their family has become part of a different community.
A community of survivors.
A community of compassion.
As Dennis Petersen of Parkville, a lymphoma survivor said, it was a time to see all the survivors and all the luminaries.
It was a time to show no quit, a disease in which you have to keep yourself moving forward, a journey where a positive attitude can make a difference, Petersen said.
As Ken Ross of Britt, a testicular survivor said, it was a time to walk with people who have gone through what you have in life.
Or as Sarah Adamski of Eveleth, a breast cancer survivor said, it was an evening to celebrate life.
As I laid awake in bed at 4:30 Saturday morning, I thought again about the shuffle.
Of the friends who came to support me and hug me.
Of friends who have lost their wives to cancer.
Of one of my late aunts who used to live two blocks from the park and died of the same cancer I am dealing with.
Of the organizations on the Iron Range which have supported myself and other cancer patients financially.
Of all the Iron Rangers and beyond who personally supported me walking at the shuffle.
And tears came to my eyes again.
That's what cancer does.
The “grind,” beats you up physically. And it beats you up emotionally.
To all the Sand Lake Shuffle committee members, the volunteers, the businesses and organizations which supported the event, the city, and the thousands of friends, family and others who donated to the walk, to our doctors, nurses, infusion center staff, and other medical workers who treat us with care and compassion, thank you.
Thank you to our wives, husbands, children, grandchildren, other family members, friends and acquaintances who have helped us, held us up, and prayed for us through days, weeks, months and years of treatments and challenges.
Without all of you, each of us purple-shirted survivors wouldn't be walking in the park on a Friday evening with other Iron Rangers, applauding for each other.
Thank you for bringing the Sand Lake Shuffle back to life.
Thank you for supporting our lives.
God bless you all.
