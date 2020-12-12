In recent months, here on the Years of Yore page, readers have taken trips back in time to the lost Mining Locations of Elcor and Sparta. There are, of course, so many of these lost villages across the Iron Ranges of Minnesota.
Many readers have let me know that, like me, they enjoy hearing the stories of these places which were the beloved home to many Iron Rangers in the past. Even readers who are the first in their families to live here in the Arrowhead are interested in these towns that no longer exist.
So today we will visit the first Non-Indigenous town on the Mesabi Iron Range. It was, appropriately enough, named “Mesaba.” It is gone now.
It was located where the Duluth and Iron Range Railway crossed the Mesabi Range. East to west, the early prospectors were discovering the Range with its stretch of rich iron ore deposits. About eight miles northeast of present-day Aurora, Mesaba’s incorporation papers were signed ten days before Grand Rapids, officially making it the first town on the Mesabi Range.
In 1891, this new town was home to nearly ten offices of the early mining companies. These were NOT plush offices in sleek buildings, as you might think of company offices today! These were tiny buildings, built from rough-cut wood fresh out of the surrounding forest. These companies sometimes consisted of just a couple of men who set out into the mosquito-filled swamps searching for a fortune. This was the time of David Adams, Frank Hibbing, Edmund Longyear, John McCaskill, the Merritt brothers, Alexander Trimble, and other intrepid prospectors. They hopped off the train at Mesaba to begin their searching.
As those men had some success, that first railroad, which ran from Duluth to Tower, was incredibly important for bringing in drilling equipment, additional men, and provisions. Roads were horrid, muddy and filled with potholes. Railroads were built through determination and sweat, and once built provided an easier way into the land when hauling equipment. But railroads cost money to build, and so until there was a definite reason to build any additional lines, just the main rail line provided the starting place for many an explorer. The Village of Mesaba sat at a perfect spot to welcome newcomers as they set out into the rugged land.
Before too long there were 15 hotels in Mesaba, along with saloons (of course!) stables for horses, and a Methodist church. Lumberjacks from early timber camps also found their way into the growing town. It was in the center of all the excitement happening in northeastern Minnesota. Edmund Longyear, who sunk the first diamond-drill hole on the Mesabi Range in 1890, recorded his impressions of the town, writing, “Mesaba had already become the point of departure of scores of iron prospectors. They not only dug holes everywhere in the immediate vicinity, but they also struck off from this railroad station into the wilderness of the Mesabi Range…”
But, as new towns grew across the region, connected by new railroad lines and eventually decent, all-weather roads, the community’s decline began. Mesaba was no longer near the busiest mines or centers of commerce. The population dropped.
In 1910 it had a sort of re-birth as the iron in the underground mines nearby was once again sought after. New buildings were built: a brick town hall with a jail, a school, an electric lighting system. All these helped to make Mesaba a busy, growing village again. But once the easier-to-mine open pits to the west were open with their steam shovels and trains, the underground mines near Mesaba were too expensive to make mining there worthwhile. The mines closed and people moved away.
The 1920 census shows only 54 people living there. By 1939, only one home in town was occupied. In 1947, the three remaining voters chose to dissolve the village. Some buildings were moved away, others crumbled. Without maintenance, streets were ruined by northern Minnesota’s harsh weather. The Village of Mesaba, once a busy, noisy, even rowdy place, had become a ghost town.
The townsite would become a part of the Erie Mining Company property.
My thanks to Marvin Lamppa’s marvelous book “Minnesota’s Iron Country” for much information about the Village of Mesaba. Also, for their help, thanks to Rich and Michelle at the Iron Range Historical Society, located in McKinley.
The following article originally appeared in the Ely Times on May 29, 1891, the day Mesaba was incorporated. It was reprinted in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on November 17, 1982.
In view of the fact that a new town is being formed in a region that is attracting the considerable attention of the outside world, a description of its location, its resources and possibilities for the future must be of considerable interest to our readers.
For some time past and since the discovery of enormous iron beds on the Mesabi Iron Range, the newspapers and journals throughout our country have related, to a considerable length, the extensiveness of their deposits.
So much has been said of this wonderful mineral formation that it will be needless for us to again describe its nature. The results as are now being attained would be of more interest and which we describe below.
In the midst of this great mineral field is located the new town of Mesaba, seventy-four miles from Duluth to which it is connected by the Duluth & Iron Range Railroad that bears to and from its doors the continuing traffic of merchandise, mining supplies, and passengers.
According to the plat of the town in which it lays its minute description in the south 1/4 of the northwest 1/4 of section 21, township 59, range 14 west, and reposes on a gracefully sloping knoll that overlooks the country for miles around which rises and falls in graceful undulating waves until it fades away in the distance like the receding motion of an ocean billow.
The grandeur of the scenery hereabouts can only be described by a poetic spirit who could be in repose for hours and enjoy the beauty of the wonderful view that nature has bestowed upon this favored spot.
At an altitude of 1,135 feet above Lake Superior that lies slumbering at its very feet, forty-seven miles away, the air is balmy as the never-ending springtime and is laden with the healthful odor of pine in which this country abounds.
The atmosphere at all times is clear and invigorating and at no time does one suffer from the excessiveness of heat or cold that causes the disagreeable sensations so much experienced in many northern cities.
This plot of ground that is destined for future greatness is owned by the Mesaba Land Company, of which the officers are Wm. McKinley, president; John McKinley, vice-president; and Horace Williston, secretary-treasurer.
These gentlemen own and control the principal interest in this townsite and as an evidence of sustainability it may also be said are parties in interest in the well-known lumber manufacturing concern of Williston, Charnley & Co.
The large plant of this concern is located on the banks of the Mesaba Creek, a beautiful stream that winds about the town and will furnish sufficient water power, through the force of a natural fall to supply the families with pure and healthful drink.
A part of the creek has been dammed up by the company for the storage of logs which are here unloaded from the company’s railroad whose miles of track yet intersect but a small portion of the great lumber belt from which the mill can draw its supply for a full twenty years to come.
The extensiveness of this industry can be more easily imagined from the fact that there are employed about 300 men throughout the year. This mill does not close down for the winter season, but continues its operations. Their connections with other outside interests owned by them enable them to find an ever ready market for their stock.
In this vicinity, not over two miles from Mesaba, is the famous Hinsdale quarry which will soon be in operation and will employ a great number of men quarrying what is recognized as the finest species of granite.
The brick yard at the Embarrass River, operated by Swanson & Johnson, is but six miles from Mesaba and is located in as fine a bed of brick clay as exists in the state. The firm is now engaged in enlarging their plant and in putting in more substantial machinery for the successful manufacture of brick.
The mines in this area are already well-known and compose, on the west, the Mountain Iron Company property which is said to have at least 500,000 tons of ore in sight. There are several companies to the east. All of these properties draw their supplies from Mesaba which will connect with the new road when built, making it the receiving as well as the supply point on the Range.
The town is now composed of fifty new and substantial dwelling houses, which number is being steadily increased by new arrivals. There is a post office, general store, carpenter shop, blacksmith shop, large boarding house with ample accommodations, and a meat market. A splendid district school, attended to by a capable tutor, is located here, as is an able physician.
The demand for residences and building room and the necessity for a village organization has induced the Mesaba Land Company to plat the Central Division of Mesaba which is now recorded and on file.
The work of clearing the townsite is being pushed with all possible haste and lots will soon be placed upon the market.
