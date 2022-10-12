Ben Lobb grew up watching his family work in the woods.
“My grandfather worked in the woods in the 50's,” Lobb, of Markham said. “My dad logged in the winter and farmed in the summer.”
However, Lobb as a young man sought another type of job.
“There was a point in time when I was a teenager when I wanted the simplicity of a lunchbox and when you're done with work, you're done,” Lobb said.
For a time, Lobb worked construction.
But a desire for a job with more variety and the draw of the woods pulled him back to logging.
Lobb, owner of Lobb Forest Enterprises, a small logging company, is carving out a living for his family and employees in northeastern Minnesota forests.
“I have a small operation,” Lobb said. “I have seven employees at its height and we have older equipment, but we make it work.”
Today, a group of U.S. Senators and others are thanking loggers like Lobb and employees like his in northeastern Minnesota and across the country.
For the first time, loggers are being recognized nationally.
A United States Senate resolution advanced by Sen.'s Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Susan Collins of Maine, along with Jim Risch of Idaho, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Angus King of Maine, and Steve Daines of Montana, designates today as National Loggers Day.
It's a tip of the hat to loggers for the work they do in providing the raw materials used to manufacture the innumerable wood-based products that Americans use every day.
“Senator Baldwin, Senator Collins and the other Senate sponsors have brought overdue recognition to these otherwise humble farmers of the forests,” Scott Dane of rural Gilbert, American Loggers Council executive director said. “Loggers supply the renewable resources that the forest products industry needs to produce items that people depend on. That is why they were deemed essential and continued working through the pandemic.”
According to the resolution:
• The logging industry serves as an economic driver and cultural tradition in the United States for centuries.
• The logging industry creates rural jobs and provides revenue for local and state governments and national forests.
• Loggers provide renewable material for products used by people in the United States every day.
• Loggers are the first link in the $300 billion domestic forest products supply chain.
• Loggers are the means by which health forest management plans are accomplished.
• Logging provides for healthy forests that maintain vital animal habitats, protect watersheds, sequesters carbon, provides public recreational opportunities and reduces loss of life and property from wildfires.
• Logging provides for healthy forests through regeneration, including planting of 2.5 billion trees annually.
Dane said the National Loggers Day designation is a long time coming.
“Loggers were part of carving out a new life in America 400 years ago and they continue to build America every day,” Dane said. “Loggers today carry on the proud tradition that has been a part of the American fabric since the beginning and will continue to be into the future. They are an American legacy.”
While Lobb oversees his logging operation, he says his employees deserve the credit for coming to work every day and working hard.
“They are the boots-on-the-ground loggers,” Lobb said. “They deserve the credit.”
In Minnesota, logging is a $9.1 billion industry, supporting about 32,000 jobs, according to Duluth-based Minnesota Forest Industries.
Each year, more than 20 million seedlings are planted in Minnesota.
Millions of other trees are grown from seeds or naturally regenerated.
One percent of Minnesota's forest lands are harvested annually, although three times as much grows each year, according to Minnesota Forest Industries.
On National Loggers Day, the products created from those trees, carrying on the family logging tradition and the blue-collar work of logging, make it all worthwhile, Lobb said.
“I like running equipment, working in the woods and driving truck,” Lobb said. “I kind of bounce around, do different things and do some wrenching. It's definitely not a get-rich scheme, but we've been able to make it. I wouldn't trade the upbringing for anything.”
