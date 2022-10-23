Have a question you'd like to directly ask an area political candidate?
Here's your chance.
Northeastern Minnesotans will have a unique opportunity to personally meet a variety of area Nov. 8 general election candidates in one location.
Candidates on the ballot for Minnesota Senate District 3, Minnesota Senate District 7, Minnesota House District 7B, St. Louis County Sheriff, and St. Louis County Sixth District commissioner, are meeting one-on-one with voters at a 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Meet the Candidates,” event at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
The event is sponsored by Laurentian Chamber of Commerce.
“It's going to be an open social event,” Teresa Appelwick, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer said. “Each candidate will have a space for themselves and have the opportunity to chat with folks.”
Rather than a debate or question-and-answer type format, the event offers voters a chance to meet with each of the candidates in an informal setting.
“We want to give people the opportunity to get to know each of the candidates,” Appelwick said. “We understand it's a big year for our candidates. We want people to make informed decisions and not just on name recognition alone.”
Candidates confirmed to appear alphabetically by district at the time this story went to print are:
- Grant Hauschild (Democrat) and Andrea Zupancich (Republican), Senate District 3 candidates.
- Ben DeNucci (Democrat) and Rob Farnsworth Republican), Senate District 7 candidates.
- Dave Lislegard (Democrat) and Matt Norri (Republican), House District 7B candidates.
- Jason Lukovsky and Gordon Ramsay, St. Louis County Sheriff candidates.
The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee is hosting the event.
“I see this as a unique opportunity for the candidates to meet with their constituency in a more personal and somewhat less formal way,” Justine Henry, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee chair said. “This event allows voters the opportunity to speak with the candidates they might still have questions for and get answers on topics that matter the most to them personally.”
While candidates have in recent months appeared at other forums and answered print media questions, “Meet the Candidates,” is a different type of event, Henry said.
“The Laurentian Chamber Legislative Committee felt a unique supplement to that would be to provide a low-barrier, less formal opportunity for voters to meet their candidates and for candidates to hear from their constituency,” Henry said.
Appelwick said it will be up to each candidate on how to present themselves at the event, but the event provides each candidate with the opportunity to chat with folks.
“We just really hope people come out and take the opportunity to be invested in the election cycle and feel like they know the candidates,” Appelwick said.
Sixth District St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson and challenger Matt Matasich are also invited, Appelwick said.
