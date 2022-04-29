MOUNTAIN IRON — Exactly what merchandise will fill the bins each week at a new Plaza 53 West store is as much a mystery to the owners as it is to customers.
Thus far, patrons have snagged everything from an electric toothbrush worth $200 to a $60 coffee grinder for less than $10 each, said co-owner, Sara Bevan.
She and partner, Keith Altobelli, who last year opened Other Guys Burgers, also in the Plaza 53 shopping center in Mountain Iron, said they are as surprised as anyone when the weekly truckloads arrive to fill the bargain bins. “It’s a gamble,” Bevan said.
The duo launched Mystery Deals with a grand opening on April 15 at the former site of the Sears store.
The bargain bin design is modeled after similar stores popular in the south and growing in popularity across the country, said Altobelli, who researched the concept and thought it could work well locally.
Truckloads come in each week with overstock and returned items from a variety of major retailers, which are put in the bins and sell for a fixed price, which decreases by the day. The following week, as the bins dwindle down to usually almost nothing, it starts all over again.
Mystery Deals has 16 large bins, plus shelves for overflow and breakable items, on one side of the store.
On the other side, there is a changing inventory of general household goods, electronics and appliances, tools and hardware, lawn and garden supplies, furniture, office supplies, personal care items, bedding and much more, including many name brands, sold at discounts of 25% to 50% off retail prices.
“There is nothing wrong with any of it,” Bevan noted. “It’s all good stuff. It’s all brand-new.”
The pandemic drove more online shopping, contributing to the growth of bargain-bin-type stores, Altobelli said. There are a few similar bin stores in the Twin Cities, but “there aren’t any yet in Duluth,” he said.
The schedule at Mystery Deals goes like this:
The store is open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.
On Fridays, thousands of items stocked in the bins are offered at a fixed price, usually about $10 per item. That can fluctuate slightly up or down depending upon the stock.
As the week continues and bins are picked through, the price per item drops to around $5 to $7.
Prices continue to decrease each day, concluding with Dollar Days on Tuesdays, when each bin item is $1. At 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, “even more fun” begins as customers can fill a “huge IKEA bag” with as many bin items as they can fit for $20, Altobelli said.
Mystery Deals then closes on Wednesdays and Thursdays for restocking.
Bin items have included AirPods, cell phones, clothing, blankets, toys, office and household supplies and all sorts of random and unusual things, said the owners.
The other portion of the store has a wide variety of things as well, including a large selection of pillows and comforters. Recent shipments included boxes of office paper, and a number of Christmas items that are being sold for a buck a piece.
Mystery Deals currently has 10 employees; many are students and retired individuals.
The store also has an eBay section, where the owners sell large items that arrive on the trucks, or those that won’t move on the floor — some worth up to $1,600 — via online sites, including local channels such as Facebook Marketplace.
Occasionally the owners donate items when they receive mass amounts. For instance, they gave Easter supplies to Mountain Iron’s recent Easter egg hunt, as well as children’s things to Head Start.
There have been many regular customers so far, with people often lined up outside the doors before noon on Fridays. Tuesdays are another busy day.
Some patrons have returned several times in one day.
Mystery Deals launched with a Friday giveaway, and the plan is to continue those “for some time,” Bevan said. This week’s giveaway is a $50 Lowe’s gift card that was included in a shipment.
Mystery Deals’ Facebook page is frequently updated with the store’s most recent news.
It seems to be a great success so far, said the owners. After all, “everybody enjoys a bargain,” Bevan said.
So what’s awaiting customers in the bins today?
Well, shoppers will have to come in and check it out, said the owners.
Until then, it’s a mystery.
