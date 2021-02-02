The Northland Learning Center needs some love.
Bricks near the front steps are crumbling. Some drinking faucets are shut off due to tested levels of lead in the water. Roofs could use repair. And old mortar is falling out.
Built in 1925, the 96-year-old Northland Learning Center in Virginia is showing its age.
“The building is functional right now,” Brian Yuretich, Northland Learning Center executive director said. “But it's seen its better days.”
An $18 million renovation of the center is on the drawing board.
The renovation would demolish some older sections of the 83,000 square-foot building, retain and renovate newer portions, add new construction, and bring the building up to current codes.
“We're facing the same issues that other schools are facing with their buildings such as air handling, heating, electrical, and plumbing,” Yuretich said. “We're kind of at that crossroads where we need to figure something out. It's just a matter of what we can find funding for.”
Northland Learning Center provides special education, autism, behavioral, psychological, cognitive, and other services to students across the region.
The center, which operates as its own school district, collaborates with nine other area school districts.
Rock Ridge, St. Louis County, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Mesabi East, Chisholm, Ely, Nett Lake, Cook County, and International Falls school districts, participate in the collaborative. Hibbing Public Schools also receives some services.
Students from each of the districts either travel to Northland Learning Center or receive services in their home district from center teachers and specialists.
The center also provides support training for special education teachers in collaborating districts.
As of this week, 169 students are receiving services from the center.
Nearly 100 teachers, para-professionals and administrators, are employed by the center.
The center is located in the former James Madison Elementary School.
Virginia Public Schools leases the building to Northland Learning Center and has been taking care of maintenance work.
But the center's board – made up of superintendents from each of the collaborating districts – has for more than a year wrestled with how to address the long-term.
A facility study by ICS Consulting of Duluth along with sessions with staff and superintendents, formed the renovation plan.
Other options included a light remodeling or relocating to another building in the area.
However, the center's centralized location and the costs of upgrading old buildings at other locations, led to the decision to renovate the existing structure.
“It does need updating,” Reggie Engebritson, Northland Learning Center board chair and St. Louis County Schools superintendent said. “Virginia has done a nice job for us. But if we're able to do this, we'd have a building we could use for years to come.”
The center is designated a Level 4 facility for students with special needs.
No other school or learning center in the area carries that level of designation, Engebritson said.
“If we didn't have that place, there would be a lot of kids with significant behaviors that would have to travel further or we would have to try to meet their needs in our buildings,” Engebritson said.
Under the renovation plan, the center would buy the building from Virginia Public Schools for a nominal amount, Yuretich said.
Virginia Public Schools is looking to step away from the building as it, and the Eveleth-Gilbert district, build new facilities as the new Rock Ridge school district, he said.
A renovation would also allow students age 18-21 in the center's Bridge to Independence program to move back to the center from leased space in the Northgate Plaza.
But securing funding for the renovation remains a question.
Each participating district contributes to lease costs and operations. The center also receives per pupil funding for each student via the districts and state.
Yet, the state doesn't have a funding mechanism for cooperative learning center construction projects, Yuretich said.
That leaves the center's board trying to nail down funding.
“Obviously, schools don't have a lot of money hanging around, so we're trying to figure it out,” Yuretich said. “We're looking for an agreement to distribute the costs throughout the districts. The one advantage we have is we would be doing it among nine school districts, so it becomes more spread out in that sense.”
Funding assistance from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) is also under discussion.
A number of school districts within the IRRR service area have received funding for collaborative school projects from the economic development agency.
“In one sense, we feel it's true collaboration,” Engebritson said. “It's ten school districts that work together.”
If funding is secured, the center might also be made available as an after-school community resource, Yuretich said.
With ten districts working together, the center is the epitome of school collaboration, Yuretich said.
“They're really concerned about the funding and finding funding sources,” Yuretich said of board members. “That's where the IRRR conversations are important. If we can't secure additional funding, we are back to the drawing board trying to figure something out.”
