HIBBING — A Hibbing family is being recognized by the University of Minnesota Extension Office as St. Louis County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year.
Helstrom Farms is located south of Hibbing and is a family-run operation now including its sixth generation that takes pride in raising true grass fed cattle and pasture raised chickens.
“It’s just a great honor,” Mike Helstrom said of the recognition, while humbly questioning if they deserve it more than anyone else.
“We’re very proud and excited to represent St. Louis County,” Mike’s wife, Carolyn said.
One family is chosen annually per county by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture, according to a press release.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension said. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Helstrom Farms sits on land that was originally surveyed in 1867, according to a history included in a press release from the U of M Extension office in Virginia.
Jacob Helstrom came to the U.S. from Finland in 1892 and was married three years later. With his wife, Sanna, had three sons: Jake, John and Matt. The family lived in New Hampshire before heading to Hibbing. Soon after, two more children, Karl and Emmy, came along and the family laid claim to 160 acres near Hibbing in 1904. Three more children were born on the farm: Fred, Verne and Albert.
Fred eventually took over the farm from his father and married Savelle; they had eight children, including their son, Jim, who would later live on the farm.
Jim’s son, Mike and his wife, Carolyn and their son, Jason and his wife, Charity are running the farm today.
Mike and Carolyn take care of the day-to-day operations and Jason specializes in the marketing side of things, according to the family.
Jason and Charity’s six children: Kaleb, Aaliyah, Olivia, Kalven, Alyssa and Kolten represent the sixth generation of the Helstrom family and are already helping out with “chicken chores” during the summer. The children range in age from five to 13.
The number of cattle, including breeding stock and calves varies at Helstroms and can be as many as 200 to 250 at a time. That’s in addition to about 600 pasture raised chickens.
Grass fed beef raised at the Helstrom Farm is sold by direct marketing to consumers with the Internet playing an important role, according to the press release.
Mike said Helstrom’s differs from some other farms in that the cattle naturally rejuvenate the soil, eliminating the need for fertilizers and herbicides.
Mike and Jason previously had worked in the mining industry in addition to running a conventional farm, according to the press release. That all changed when the two attended a grazing conference sponsored by the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota, and they learned about a practice called mob grazing, where the cattle are used as a tool for repairing abused and depleted soils.
“From then on, antibiotics, supplements, hormones and any other additive would move aside so the natural progression and process of nature could run its course,” it states.
Helstroms sell grass fed beef and pasture raised chicken from their farm by direct marketing to consumers, with the Internet playing an important role. Mike said the meat is processed at a federally inspected plant.
The family farm is also known for its beef sticks that are produced by a third party, using beef raised at Helstrom Farms with a family recipe, according to Jason.
Jason said he has “high hopes” for the future of Helstrom Farms. He said a benefit of having a multi-generational operation is it offers a balance between the wisdom and labor of the older generation as the younger generation looks at changing things to be more innovative.
In a video on the farm’s website, Jason states, “There’s no better place to raise grass fed beef than right here in northern Minnesota.”
Jason also lists three goals of the farm in that video: taking care of the environment, providing a good life for the farm animals, and to produce “a clean, nutritious and healthy product for the consumers.”
Mike pointed out the challenge is to be sustainable and regenerative while keeping it profitable enough to still be fun.
“It’s a tough racket in northern Minnesota,” Mike said, while acknowledging there are many factors that are beyond control. “And who wants to work for nothing?”
Mike is a board member of the Northeast Minnesota Forage and Grasslands Council (NEMFGC), a member of the local volunteer fire department, and serves on the township board.
Jason and Charity are active in their church, they serve on the board of an area homeschool group where Charity teaches preschool and the whole family volunteers at the Salvation Army Food Shelf. Jason has served on the board of the NEMFGC and on the St. Louis County Valley Livestock Association Board.
The Helstroms are to be officially recognized as a 2022 U of M Farm Family at a ceremony set for Aug. 4, at the annual Farmfest event near Redwood Falls, Minn.
More information on Helstrom Farms is available on its website at helstromfarms.com.
