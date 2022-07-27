Helstrom Farms south of Hibbing named 2022 ‘Farm Family of the Year’

Three generations of the Helstrom family stand in front of a herd of beef cattle on their farm in Hibbing. The farm has been in the family for more than 100 years. Pictured are Kolten, Aaligah, Olivia, Kalven, Alyssa Kaleb, Charity, Jason, Mike and Carolyn Helstrom.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — A Hibbing family is being recognized by the University of Minnesota Extension Office as St. Louis County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year.

Helstrom Farms is located south of Hibbing and is a family-run operation now including its sixth generation that takes pride in raising true grass fed cattle and pasture raised chickens.

