CHISHOLM – As hundreds of Iron Rangers marched up Lake Street past the Minnesota Museum of Mining, the message was clear.
They don’t want Hibbing Taconite Co. to become a museum to mining.
More than 300 miners from Hibbing Taconite, other Iron Range mines, elected officials, political candidates, business people, retirees, and others from across the Iron Range, rallied Saturday in support of Hibbing Taconite.
Without a new source of crude ore, the 46-year old taconite plant – one of the newest on the Iron Range — is facing closure.
“It’s dire,” Jessica Rootes, a United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2705 member at Hibbing Taconite said. “We’re running out of ore. There’s land out there and we need it. Without it, it’s not just the Hibbing Taconite employees that will be affected, it’s all the communities.”
Miners and citizens showed up at the roughly hour-long rally that started with a march from the USW Local 2705 union hall up the street to the Armory.
Speakers at the rally called on state officials to act to help Hibbing Taconite Co. majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., secure a new source of crude ore.
It was an old-fashioned Iron Range mining rally aimed at showing solidarity, strength and resolve.
As the crowd marched up the street, a union official used a bullhorn to lead a chant.
“Why are we here?,” the union official bellowed. “To save our jobs,” the crowd shouted in return.
“How do we do that?,” the union official responded. “Stand up for Hibbing Taconite,” the crowd replied.
Without a new source of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite is expected to run out of ore around 2025, depending on production levels.
With the issue dragging on unresolved for years, miners and community members are growing increasingly nervous.
“A lot of them are worried,” Rootes said of Hibbing Taconite miners. “Especially those with small kids. You can see the morale go down. You can tell.”
For every Hibbing Taconite employee, the future becomes more uncertain day-by-day, said miners.
“I guess I would say the feelings are mixed, because with what’s going on you don’t know what the future is,” Michael Bombich of Hibbing, a Hibbing Taconite auto mechanic said. “With a lot of people, the morale is down at work.”
Pudgy Prebonich of Eveleth, an auto mechanic, said he wants to see the plant continue to operate so young employees have a future and older employees can retire.
“It’s our way of life around here,” Prebonich said. “Both of my grandfathers worked in mines and my family owns a small business in Virginia. It’s affects all the businesses and communities all across the Iron Range. People who work at Hibbing Taconite don’t just live in Chisholm and Hibbing, they live in Eveleth, Virginia, on the East Range and other places.”
Hibbing Taconite has an approximate $449 million annual economic impact on the local, regional and state economy.
The facility employs about 750.
The march and non-political rally was focused at attracting more public attention and action by state officials on the urgency of the situation.
“We’re out here to accentuate the fact that we’re on the verge of closing and the impact to Hibbing, Chisholm and all the surrounding communities,” Matt Hiti of West Eveleth, a USW Local 2705 Rapid Response coordinator said. “Overall, everyone is concerned, but optimistic. Some of it is just blind optimism that the state is going to step up. Lourenco (Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer) said he’s confident we will run and we’re doing all we can here today to help him on that front.”
The best option for additional crude ore is 2,664.45 acres of state land located near the proposed Mesabi Metallics iron ore project at Nashwauk.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) terminated mineral leases that had been held by Mesabi Metallics on the state land, saying Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 master lease amendment.
Mesabi Metallics appealed the termination to district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Both courts ruled in favor of the DNR.
It’s not yet known whether Mesabi Metallics will appeal the court decisions to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
That could drag out a decision on the leases even further.
And it would likely take several years to develop a new mine site.
Ore at the site is some of the highest-quality remaining on the Iron Range.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds access to about 3,800 acres at the site.
But the big lingering question is to whom and when the former Mesabi Metallics leases will be awarded.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., says the USW and two area legislators have been working hard to support the awarding of the state mineral leases to Cleveland-Cliffs.
“Cleveland-Cliffs appreciates the hard work by the local legislators, Dave Lislegard and Julie Sandstede, and the USW, for the company to get access to the state mineral leases at Nashwauk,” Patricia Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs senior director, corporate communications said in a statement. “We are confident that the governor, the State of Minnesota and the DNR will work with us to make Hibbing Taconite’s future secure.”
The DNR said it’s cognizant of the importance of Hibbing Taconite and the mineral leases.
“The State of Minnesota deeply values Hibbing Taconite and the workers who contribute each day to the success of this important mining operation,” the DNR said in a statement. “The state minerals near Nashwauk remain some of the most valuable resources in Minnesota. When this ore is mined, the royalties will support local communities, K-12 education across the state, and the university system. The DNR’s priority is to lease the Nashwauk minerals while obtaining fair terms and compensation for these beneficiaries. We are committed to working with credible and interested miners, including Cleveland-Cliffs, in determining the approach to developing the Nashwauk resources that is in the best interest of the state.”
The DNR in the statement also outlined how it plans to proceed.
“To issue new leases the DNR must first reach agreement on lease terms with the credible miner and then bring the proposed leases before the Executive Council for approval. Given current legal restrictions and the remaining steps in the leasing process, we don’t have a estimate on when we will be able to propose new leases for the Nashwauk ore. We know the importance of the Nashwauk ore to the state and regional economies, and we continue to work diligently toward issuing new leases.”
The Minnesota Executive Council is composed of Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The council’s next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the State Capitol.
Ida Rukavina, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools executive director, called on the state to act.
Mining supports schools, townships, cities, and the Iron Range as a whole, Rukavina said.
“The state needs to find a solution,” Rukavina said. “Everybody in the state should support mining. If a mine closes, there are that many more people that aren’t buying new cars, new trucks, going out to eat at restaurants and not donating to United Way that helps so many people in the region. It’s a ripple effect across the region.”
Chris Johnson, USW Local 2705 president, said politics may likely play a role in a decision on securing a new source of crude ore.
However, as decisions play out at the state level, Johnson asked supporters to remain Iron Range strong.
“If we don’t do something, these jobs will go away,” Johnson said. “We need to save our jobs to save this region.”
