That empty plastic drinking bottle you tossed into the recycling bin is worth about a penny.
But it's worth a lot more to the environment and to St. Louis County Environmental Services.
St. Louis County Environmental Services, the department in charge of recycling and other environmental issues, in 2021 recorded record revenue of $780,000 from the sale of recycled materials.
“We should be absolutely thanking the people of St. Louis County for their participation,” St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson, chair of the county's Solid Waste Committee said. “We can't bury our waste products, we have to re-use them.”
Higher prices in 2021 for recycled commodities such as aluminum cans, plastic bottles, paper, and cardboard, combined with strong public participation, drove the higher revenue, according to county officials.
“Our customers, our citizens, are all-in on this,” David Fink, interim St. Louis County Environmental Services director said. “They are really good about putting in clean recyclables.”
St. Louis County residents and its other recycling clients in 2021 recycled 4,350 tons of materials, up 150 tons from 2020.
Market demand for recyclables shot up as pandemic-induced shortages of aluminum, paper, and cardboard goods began to appear across the nation, according to Mark St. Lawrence, retired St. Louis County Environmental Services director.
“People were just staying at home,” St. Lawrence said. “Except for Amazon boxes, there wasn't a lot of cardboard coming into the program. Then, when replacement boxes were needed, the market came back. Plastics are tied into oil commodities. It's commodity driven and right now it's on the high end.”
With higher prices for tin, plastics, cardboard, and other recycled goods, the $780,000 in total revenue increased by $449,000 compared to total revenue of $331,000 in 2020.
Revenue in 2019 was $257,000.
All recycling revenue goes back into St. Louis County Environmental Services accounts.
St. Louis County operates 48 recycling sites with 120 roll-off recycling containers.
It also collects recyclables at seven schools, primarily paper.
Communities also collect recyclables and transport them to the county recycling center at the St. Louis County Regional Landfill in Virginia where recycled goods like plastic, aluminum cans and cardboard are baled and hauled to processors.
G-Men Environmental Services, Inc., of Ely manages recycling operations under contract with the county.
Recyclables are hand-sorted at the regional landfill.
Most of the recyclables are hauled to Twin Cities area processors to be turned into other products, Fink said.
Aluminum cans are turned into metal roofing or culverts.
Paper and cardboard are converted into recycled paper products or sheets of wavy cardboard.
Plastic bottles become decking or are used in the manufacture of carpeting.
Scrap metal from appliances is recycled, brush and trees are burned at a Minnesota Power biomass facility, precious metals, glass, and plastic is removed from electronics by a Wisconsin company, and tires are shredded by a Cloquet company for boiler fuel, according to Fink.
Without a significant market for glass, it's crushed on-site and used at the landfill and other county locations on roads and for pipe bedding.
Over the years, aluminum cans have become lighter and plastics thinner, reducing the amount of weight of recyclables processed by the county, St. Lawrence said.
Yet, annual tonnage has remained relatively constant.
“Recycling has held up really well in St. Louis County,” St. Lawrence said. “The public has embraced it really well.”
Since the recycling center began operating 22 years ago, public interest in recycling has grown, St. Lawrence said.
“I think people are a lot more considerate,” St. Lawrence said. “By and large, the residents of St. Louis County are doing the right thing.”
Even with strong public participation, the county, along with G-Men, is actively working to expand recycling across the county and seek out new markets to maximize recyclables revenue, Fink said.
“We have done a lot of promoting and take a recycling pull-behind trailer to special events,” Fink said. “We're trying everything we can.”
Recycling education, which includes student tours of the recycling facility at the regional landfill, are helping educate youth about the importance of recycling, he said.
“Schools are a great partner because they learn young,” Fink said. “We hear people say, “I didn't know why we recycle,' and then they find out we recycle at the landfill. The tours go a long way.”
It all comes back to strong public participation, Nelson said.
“The efforts of the people of this county to increase it, is why it's where it's at today,” Nelson said. “We need that participation to continue to grow.”
