Steve Peterson did it all.
Mechanic. Small business owner. City councilor. Mayor. Economic development executive. Family man. Friend.
And first-class jokester.
Peterson, 69, former mayor of Virginia, passed away Saturday of glioblastoma.
Glioblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the brain or spinal cord.
A larger-than-life personality with a quick and witty sense of humor, Peterson made an indelible mark on the city that he loved and on those who knew him.
“He touched the lives of so many people,” John Guralski, a longtime friend said. “He was so much fun. He was a young man taken too early. I'm going to miss that guy.”
Friends and former co-workers say Peterson's gregarious nature, penchant for ribbing everyone, and sharp sense of humor, made it easy to enjoy time with him.
“Every time I would drive the Zamboni, he and his wife Chris would be sitting in the front row,” said Guralski, who worked at the Miners Memorial Building and in other parks and recreation jobs. “When I would drive by, Steve would stand up and yell, 'Cannon!' I would always just jump out of my seat. He called me 'Cannon,' after the Canon AE1 camera. He said 'you're so advanced, you're simple'.”
Nicknames were Peterson's specialty.
“He had a quick wit,” Mike Ralston, who first met Peterson in junior high school said. “He came from one of the northside schools and I came from Horace Mann. He always had a nickname for everyone. Sometimes, he'd have two or three different ones. And he was pretty good at what he did. He could talk and politics and find ways to get things done.”
Steve Bonner, another classmate, also became a lifelong friend of Peterson, hunting and fishing together.
“His sense of humor,” Bonner said of Peterson's standout qualities. “He had this tendency to hang a nickname on everybody and once you had a nickname, it stuck forever.”
Peterson and Bonner worked together at the Coca Cola plant when they were young, Bonner said.
Later, Peterson went into construction and home remodeling.
“He could do just about anything,” Bonner said. “He could fix anything.”
Even in community relations, Peterson was a “fixer.”
Peterson in 2012 vacated the mayor's job to become Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation executive director of development.
Mark Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner, said Peterson was a “people connector.”
“He had a nickname for everybody,” Phillips said. “He had the best sense of humor. I don't know if it was his experience as a mayor or what, but he could relate to people in our field of work. If things got dicey somewhere, I could send him over and things would calm down.”
Guralski said whenever he posted something on Facebook, Peterson would always reply with a smart aleck remark.
Yet, Peterson would give you the shirt off his back, he said.
“He'd come up with one-liners all the time,” Guralski said. “I didn't get any over the last year and I missed it. I know if he was well and knew that I was retiring, it would have been open season on me. And he didn't just give it to me, he would give it to anyone. It was all in fun.”
Ralston served on the city council while Peterson was mayor.
With all of Peterson's business and personal connections, Peterson found ways to accomplish goals for the city, Ralston said.
“He was really a good leader,” Ralston said. “He'd take suggestions and took everyone's comments. He could direct people on the council and use their expertise to find solutions on things. We got a lot done. When the economy was in a downturn, we had almost $100 million worth of work going on.”
Stories about Peterson are plentiful – and plenty colorful.
Guralski recalls bus trips to the Twin Cities with Peterson for Minnesota Vikings or Wild games.
Once, on a Vikings trip, Peterson hailed a cab going the wrong way and told the driver he'd give him a $50 tip if he got them back for last call, Guralski said.
“I've never been on a ride so fast,” Guralski said. “There's too many stories, some of them you couldn't tell.”
Golfing with Peterson and friend Gary Lamppa was always entertaining, Phillips said.
“Gary would always put a quarter down to mark the spot,” Phillips said. “Then, the quarters would be gone and he'd say 'where's my quarter, I had ten bucks when I started'? They were like a cat and dog bantering back and forth.”
Tony Sertich, who hired Peterson at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, said Peterson was game to try just about anything and always looked to the future.
“We went to a Prince concert,” Sertich said. “A few of us were at an event in the cities and Prince was throwing a concert at midnight. We asked who wanted to go and then we all packed into a car at about 11:30. It's not a place where you'd think you'd find a middle-age bartender from the Range, but he had a good time. Let's just say he brought some diversity to the event. He had a smile on his face the whole show.”
Peterson also brought a lot of energy to the business side of life, Sertich said.
“He was a real gentleman of the Iron Range,” Sertich said. “I was always impressed with his public life in business, as a mayor, and as a family man at the same time. He had a great love for his family and the Iron Range. He always carried that passion for the region in all he did.”
“He brought a lot of different things to the table,” Phillips said. “He shared integrity and ethics. He was never the kind of person to talk behind people's back. He was up front and was a very likable guy. He's gone too soon.”
When they were young men, Peterson, Bonner and two other friends bought a smaller version of a used Italian Bakery-type van with two seats and a right-side steering wheel for $150 without their parents permission, Bonner said.
“I don't remember that we even transferred it to our names,” Bonner said. “I don't recall where we kept it at night, but we drove it around for a week before our parents found out about it and said get rid of it. We sold it to a guy in Eveleth for a keg of beer. By the time we got there, the keg was empty, but we got rid of the van.”
Looking back on their younger years, Peterson came a long way, Bonner said.
“If you would have told me in high school that Steve Peterson would someday be mayor, I'd say about as much chance as Larry Cuffe,” Bonner said. “He will long be remembered.”
Peterson and current Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe were also high school classmates.
“He was a very good guy,” Cuffe said. “A very social guy. He could dish it out, but he could take it as well. He and his wife Chris are just great people. He loved the city and dedicated himself to our way of life.”
It was always humorous when he and Peterson golfed together, Cuffe said.
“Whenever he hit a long golf shot, he'd say, 'I got a little 'scufsva,' on that one,' Cuffe said. “I have no idea what that means or how to spell it.”
Peterson used the same term when golfing with others.
“To this day, I still don't know what it means,” Guralski said. “But if you hit a bad shot, he'd let you know about it.”
Peterson graduated in 1970 from Roosevelt High School in Virginia.
He went on to work as a Virginia Parks & Recreation Department mechanic, an owner and executive of two manufacturing operations in Virginia, an owner for about four decades at the family's Sportspage Bar on Chestnut Street, and at Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation in Eveleth.
He served on the Virginia City Council, was elected mayor in 2007, and remained involved in community revitalization following retirement.
Peterson and wife Chris lived in Virginia and at Lake Vermilion.
“I think he loved this city,” Cuffe said. “I think if he had lived longer, he would have gotten back into the political arena.”
Peterson's stepson, Joel Martinson, said his stepfather took pleasure in serving the community on the city council, as mayor and even in retirement in community revitalization.
“He was a staple of the community,” Martinson said. “He just loved that economic development stuff. He was still working with (Gary) Lamppa and another partner in economic development as a retirement gig.”
Martinson says the family has been receiving a steady stream of calls and messages of sympathy and remembrance.
“It's going to be a big funeral,” Martinson said. “It's just a testament of his character having that many people show up.”
Peterson's passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, friends and the city, Cuffe said.
“There's that song, 'a lot of good men die young,' and that was his case,” Cuffe said. “I'm sorry for his family. God rest his soul.”
