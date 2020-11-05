MOUNTAIN IRON — There was no doubt Mountain Iron would have a new mayor following Tuesday’s general election.
Current Mayor Gary Skalko, who has served for 18 consecutive years, did not file for re-election, and citizens voted in newcomer Peggy Anderson, who ousted current councilor Steve Skogman by 71 votes in the mayoral race, according to the current unofficial tally.
However, the results of the two, four-year council seats up for grabs came as more a surprise based on August’s primary election.
Longtime incumbent Alan Stanaway, the second highest vote-getter in the primary, was ousted Tuesday. Former councilor Edward “Ed” Roskoski, who was the second-lowest vote-getter to not be eliminated during the primary, received Tuesday’s highest vote total.
But to add to the suspense, the vote totals for the council seats are so close that at the moment it’s too close to call, said Amanda Inmon, the city’s municipal services secretary.
Mountain Iron will accept mail-in and absentee ballots for the local council race that are postmarked Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, she said. That means totals could change by then.
There is even the possibility of a recount, which Stanaway has already said he may request, Inmon said.
As it stands now, Roskoski garnered 810 votes, or 27.26% of the vote, followed by incumbent Joe Prebeg Jr., with 800 votes (26.93%). Prebeg was the top vote-getter during the primary.
Current tallies show that both Stanaway, who received 796 votes (26.79%), and Daniel L. Gunderson, who logged 553 votes (18.61%), would be eliminated.
Inmon stressed that until Nov. 10, or following a possible subsequent recount, vote totals are not official.
Skogman, who has 10 years of experience on the council, nonetheless congratulated Roskoski and Prebeg on what at the moment appears to be a victory, and said he is “sorry to see Al, a very good councilor, leave.”
Skogman has two years remaining on his current council term and added that he is confident the entire group will work together to continue to keep the “progress of the City of Mountain Iron moving forward.”
Skogman said he called Anderson Wednesday to congratulate her on winning.
“Things change from time to time and year to year. That’s what happened here,” he said, adding that change can be positive.
Anderson said she is “humbled and honored" to be elected as mayor. “I appreciate that a close race with Councilor Skogman went on without negativity,” she said. “My work begins with building trust with all residents. … I look forward to working with the current and newly elected city councilors, administration and city employees when sworn in.”
Anderson said she would “like to extend my personal gratitude and well wishes to Mayor Skalko for the 18-plus years of service he has given to the city.”
She encouraged residents to reach out to her with ideas, questions or concerns, and said her goal is to “get more people engaged in the work we have ahead of us to move Mountain Iron forward.”
•••
City council incumbents in both Hibbing and Virginia tallied the most votes during Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent John Schweiberger, who garnered 4,136 votes (51.12% of the vote) ousted opponent Jim Paulsen, who tallied 3,892 votes (48.11%) in the race for council member at large.
In the race for a Ward 3 council seat, incumbent Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman received 1,374 votes (57.39%) compared to Jason Johnson’s 1,004 votes (41.94%).
Incumbent Jay Hildenbrand was also re-elected for a Ward 4 council seat, receiving 1,427 votes (66.90%) over opponent Raymond Pierce Jr.'s 698 votes (32.72%).
Carl Baranzelli was the top vote-getter in Virginia, coming in with 2,015, or 22.53% of the vote.
The other two council seats up for grabs went to incumbents Steve Peterson, who garnered 1,810 votes (20.23%) and Julianne Paulsen, who tallied 1,741 votes (19.46%).
Matt Matasich, with 1,596 votes; Jamie Winger, with 1,297 votes; and Clancy Graham, with 436 votes (17.84%, 14.50% and 4.87% respectively) were eliminated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.