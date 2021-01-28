It's going to look new. Feel new. And smell new.
A $9.45 million addition to Washington Elementary School in Hibbing is being built to benefit young learners.
“There's a lot of reasons for it,” Rick Aldrich, Hibbing Public Schools superintendent said. “But the biggest factor is we need to invest early in our youngest learners. We're making a choice to invest in our youngest learners so it pays off as they go through school.”
Construction on the 32,000 square-foot addition is scheduled to begin by summer. The addition will be built off the south end of the school. Completion is scheduled for fall 2022.
An enclosed walkway will connect the addition to the school. The addition will have its own entrance.
The addition places the district's Early Childhood programs and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency's (AEOA) Head Start program under one roof.
Children with disabilities and special needs, adults with disabilities, youth enrichment, health, nutrition, mental health, and family services, will also be offered within the facility.
Ten classrooms, a cafeteria, gymnasium, and commons space are included along with Community Education offices.
It's the largest capital improvement project within the district in decades.
“We put $6 million in the auditorium about six years ago,” Aldrich said. “With the exception of upgrades, it's the first new footprint in many years.”
For years, district Early Childhood programs and AEOA Head Start operated within the school.
Early Childhood includes birth to four and five-year old children.
Head Start includes three and four-year old children.
However, a lack of school space in 2016 resulted in Head Start moving to a site at Graysher Shopping Center.
Separation of the two programs meant increased transportation issues for parents, staff and a physical disconnect from the district for students. Interior space at the Graysher site has limited natural light, the playground is behind the strip mall, and the drop-off/pick-up area is in a busy parking lot.
The new addition solves those issues and brings young and elementary level learners together at the same campus.
“These are all Hibbing students,” Aldrich said. “We feel like we are doing them a disservice by being in a strip mall. If we're all under one roof, it's going to benefit everybody.”
Having the two programs back at one site is a plus for students, families and staff, Skip Ferris, AEOA Head Start director says.
“The biggest plus is really for the kids,” Ferris said. “We see the poorest kids. They will all later be in kindergarten together, so this makes the transition easier. Right now, Hibbing is the only district where we're not in a school. I'm excited to be back in there. The bottom line is that we're getting these kids ready for kindergarten and allowing them to have the best chance for success.”
Construction bids for the project are due March 28, Katie Hildenbrand, principal in charge at Architectural Resources, Inc., in Hibbing said. Architectural Resources has completed architectural, mechanical and electrical documents for the project.
Indoor air quality, natural lighting in classrooms, daylight sensing lighting, LED lights, and windows facing an adjacent forested area, are highlights of the construction.
“There's going to be a high level of energy efficiency in the building,” Hildenbrand said. “It's pretty neat that Hibbing is able to get all those little kids back in one spot.”
Investing in learning for children at a young age reaps educational benefits down the road as the students progress through school, resulting in better grades and school success, Ferris said.
“We've found that children with a quality pre-school education have a higher graduation rate and a higher quality of life,” Ferris said.
Enrolling students at a young age and being able to keep them within the district could also help stabilize the district's overall enrollment in coming years.
“It's an investment in which we hope to see the number of students enrolled in early childhood programs increase, which would relate to the number of students in kindergarten and the number of graduates,” Aldrich said.
AEOA receives federal funding for Head Start.
The Hibbing School District doesn't receive any federal funding and a very small amount from the state for the Early Childhood programs, Aldrich said.
Thus, the need for local funding.
A district lease levy will fund the majority of the project. The lease levy is non-voter approved. In December, at a truth in taxation meeting, the school board gave final approval to increase the lease levy. The levy is approved to run for up to 20 years,
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation provided a $300,000 grant to the city to help fund infrastructure and site work development, including a safe drop-off/pick-up zone.
The project is expected to create 61 construction jobs and 22 permanent jobs.
“The support of the IRRRB was important,” Aldrich said. “We'd definitely want to thank them for their support.”
