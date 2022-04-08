VIRGINIA — While last year’s Virginia Figure Skating recital at the old Miners Memorial Building was about nostalgia as skaters performed numbers from past shows dating back to the program’s inception in 1975, this year’s show is all about “New Beginnings.”
And it’s fitting, really, say the program directors. After all, this is the first recital at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
The two-night event will begin with tonight’s show at 7 p.m., followed by a second performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission for all ages is $5.
“The feeling of the new arena is electric,” said Kristi Westerbur, who directs the low and advanced program with daughter, Jill Westerbur. The energy in the air at rehearsals has been palpable, she said.
Adding to the recital’s “New Beginnings” theme is the vast amount of new skaters in the program, which is part of Virginia’s Park and Recreation Department.
“There’s a large group of developing skaters,” said Learn to Skate Director Abby Hejda. The show will feature about 60 Learn to Skate performers, along with about 30 low and advanced skaters. The youngest performer is age 3. Kristin Williams and Cassie Williams are this year’s graduating seniors.
“We are proud that our program is full of younger skaters who want to grow, become advanced skaters and make new memories in our new Iron Trail Motors Event Center,” said Brian Silber, director of Virginia Park and Recreation.
The Virginia Figure Skating Program draws skaters from many surrounding communities, and the program is open to youth figure skaters of all ability levels.
“It’s exploding with little kids” this year, said Jill Westerbur, who began skating at age 2. “It’s so heartwarming and rejuvenating. It’s amazing to see little kids with joy in their eyes” as they take the ice, she said.
“There are many life lessons taught on the ice,” she added, such as lessons in building confidence and social skills and, especially, perseverance — getting up after falling down.
The program is also relaunching the Ice Delights synchronized skating after several years of getting away from that, said the directors.
“That’s another transformation, another new beginning,” Jill Westerbur said.
She added that the community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the program and of the new venue.
While it was difficult saying goodbye to the many memories made at the Miners’ arena, the new, state-of-the-art arena has a brand-new energy, Kristi Westerbur said. There has been much excitement for the program and recital from people observing practices while using the ITMEC’s walking track, which traverses the arena, she said.
Selecting music for this year’s show, which contains more than 30 numbers, was difficult at first, added Kristi Westerbur, who began skating at age 5 during Virginia Figure Skating’s outset.
But the songs are all uplifting, revolving around the theme of new beginnings.
The annual ice show is an opportunity for skaters to demonstrate to friends, family and the community what they have learned during the year, and there is a lot of hard work and practice that leads up to the end-of-the-season recital, Kristi Westerbur said.
Because it is a park and recreation program, it is affordable, allowing so many kids to participate who might not otherwise have the opportunity, she said, adding that the show is also a tremendous value for the money. “It’s a great show for $5.”
Attendees can expect a show full of energy and positivity — looking ahead to better things to come, said the directors.
People, in general, Jill Westerbur said, seem to be ready for new beginnings.
