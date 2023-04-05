On Sunday Christians celebrated Palm Sunday. This celebration marked the beginning of Holy Week. It begins with Jesus’ entrance into to Jerusalem and culminates with his resurrection. The week begins with Palm Sunday and reaches its fulfillment Easter Sunday. Yet what events happen in-between especially from Monday to Wednesday? Many are familiar with what happened Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. But how about the other days?

These are less familiar. Lets begin with a brief look at Palm Sunday. On this day the Christian Church commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, when palm branches were strewn in his path. Jesus is making a royal claim by way of his entrance. He is revealing that he is the long-awaited Messiah. How so? Jesus comes to Jerusalem from Bethany to the Mount of Olives, the very place the Messiah was expected to enter. He sends two disciples ahead of him, telling them they will find a tethered donkey, a young animal on which no one has yet sat. Jesus claims the right of kings by procuring the use of transport upon entering a city.

