On Sunday Christians celebrated Palm Sunday. This celebration marked the beginning of Holy Week. It begins with Jesus’ entrance into to Jerusalem and culminates with his resurrection. The week begins with Palm Sunday and reaches its fulfillment Easter Sunday. Yet what events happen in-between especially from Monday to Wednesday? Many are familiar with what happened Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday. But how about the other days?
These are less familiar. Lets begin with a brief look at Palm Sunday. On this day the Christian Church commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, when palm branches were strewn in his path. Jesus is making a royal claim by way of his entrance. He is revealing that he is the long-awaited Messiah. How so? Jesus comes to Jerusalem from Bethany to the Mount of Olives, the very place the Messiah was expected to enter. He sends two disciples ahead of him, telling them they will find a tethered donkey, a young animal on which no one has yet sat. Jesus claims the right of kings by procuring the use of transport upon entering a city.
Further, he is placed on an animal on which no one had yet sat, another right given to kings. Most importantly he was fulfilling the Old Testament prophecy which stated, “Behold, your king will come to you. Meek, riding on a donkey” (Zechariah 9:9). What does Jesus do next on Holy Monday? He cleanses the Temple. Upon entering the Temple
Jesus overturns the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold animals. He says to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer’; but you make it a den of thieves” (Matthew 21:12). Again Jesus is fulfilling in his Person the prophecies of the Old Testament. As he is ‘making this mess’ he is quoting from the Old Testament book of Isaiah. It’s important to realize that the area Jesus was overturning the tables and driving out the money changers was called the ‘outer-court’ or the ‘court of the Gentiles.’ This area was meant to be a privileged place of prayer for Gentiles who were from all the nations didn’t fully belong to God.
But by setting up shop there these people were basically saying, ‘We don’t care’ about the Gentiles or other nations closeness to God. But Jesus the Messiah came to save all.
How about Holy Tuesday? What does Jesus do next? We see Jesus curse the fig tree. This may seem strange. Again look back to the Old Testament. In Genesis 3 is the original sin and fall of humanity. We read, “So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was a delight to the eyes…she took of its fruit and ate; and she gave some to her husband, and he ate.
Then the eyes of both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together and made themselves aprons” (Genesis 3:6-7). The key detail here is ‘they sewed fig leaves.’ Immediately after eating of the fruit of the ‘tree’ they ‘sewed fig leaves.’ Here Jesus is cursing the fig tree that bore only the fruit of sin to never bear that fruit again.
Finally, today, Wednesday of Holy Week. This is known as Spy Wednesday. The day in which Judas Iscariot made plans on how to hand Jesus over.
Tomorrow commemorates the Lord’s Supper, Good Friday the crucifixion, Holy Saturday the burial in the tomb.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.