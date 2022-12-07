“Hark! The herald angels sing,” “Joy to the world,” “O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,” “Good Christian men rejoice, with heart and soul and voice!”

With one word, how would you describe this time of year? Cold? Snowy? Busy? How about ‘holy?’ The word ‘holy’ means set apart. The month of December is most truly set apart for hope. Hope is a gift from God. It is the antidote to despair. Do I have hope? In what or in whom do I place my hope?

