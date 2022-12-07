“Hark! The herald angels sing,” “Joy to the world,” “O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,” “Good Christian men rejoice, with heart and soul and voice!”
With one word, how would you describe this time of year? Cold? Snowy? Busy? How about ‘holy?’ The word ‘holy’ means set apart. The month of December is most truly set apart for hope. Hope is a gift from God. It is the antidote to despair. Do I have hope? In what or in whom do I place my hope?
Hope really is essential in each of our lives. We might go as far to say that human beings cannot live without hope. Hope provides us both something to look forward to as well as something to live for.
Now we can find all sorts of things to live for and we can hope for many things. For achieving success. For gaining security. For good health. For a better world. That our children may experience a better life. Many things can provide meaning in our lives. But what do we most hope for?
This holy time of year it is a reminder that from the very beginning all the way down through John the Baptist, the Israelites, God’s holy people, and all of humanity, both knowingly and unknowingly, hoped for a savior.
Every December is a holy time of year to stand with the disposition of the Old Testament people who above all hoped for the coming of a savior. This is the meaning behind all our wonderful traditions during this time of year. They are reminders and signs that we along with all of humanity long for a savior.
The Advent wreath is a reminder and sign of hope in God. The wreath itself, which is made of various evergreens, signifies continuous life. The circle of the wreath, which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the eternity of God, the immortality of the soul, and the everlasting life we find in Christ. The unfolding of lighting of the candles week by week reminds us that we are getting closer to the dawn of Christ’s birth. The four candles of Advent are for hope, peace, love, and joy, the gifts that Christ brought to us.
Another wonderful and holy sign and reminder of hope is the Christmas nativity scene. It most obviously represents the scene of Christ’s birth in Bethlehem. Some of my most fond memories of growing up include setting up a Nativity scene as a family in our living room. All the figures gathered around the crib awaiting the savior of the world. On Christmas eve we would place the Christ child in the crib. This is the scene the angels announced to the shepherds 2000 years ago in the field. “For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord” (Luke 2:11). What a holy time of year to be given hope.
