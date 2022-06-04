EVELETH – Pull on your favorite hockey jersey and come on over to the hall.
America's hockey museum is about to turn gold.
The United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth is marking the beginning of its 50th season with an open house celebration.
“This is the beginning of our 50th year,” Doug Palazzari, United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum executive director said. “This is going to be a part of everything we do this year. We just want this to be an opportunity for people to be able to come in.”
The Saturday, June 18 open house is expected to draw several well-known hockey players, giving fans a chance to rub elbows with some of the game's greats.
“We've talked with Buzzy (Schneider) and Buzzy has talked to a couple of other guys,” Cal Cossalter, United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum executive committee president said. “We'll see if we can get a couple of other Olympians. Buzzy has talked to a couple of local guys from Grand Rapids and Duluth.”
Schneider, a Babbitt native, was part of the high-scoring “Iron Range line” with John “Bah” Harrington of Virginia and Mark Pavelich of Eveleth, who helped the 1980 U.S. Olympic team win the gold medal.
Bill Baker of Grand Rapids was a defenseman on the gold medal team.
Phil Verchota of Duluth was a wing.
The open house is from noon to 4 p.m.
Hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments will be served.
Admission to the museum will be free.
Built in 1972, the hall of fame museum has stood for half a century in the small mining city known for its hockey history.
Legendary Eveleth players such as John Mariucci, John Mayasich, Frank Brimsek, Sam LoPresti, Mike Karakas and others, who grew up playing on local outdoor rinks and in the historic 100-year-old Eveleth Hippodrome, are among hall of fame inductees.
As it enters its 50th year, the hall of fame is doing well and on solid financial ground, Palazzari said.
“The museum has been doing great,” Palazzari said. “We're running out of room. We're looking at an expansion this fall. We have to make more room to create some new displays, so we're looking forward to that.”
An executive committee of five Iron Rangers helps steer operations.
David Tomassoni, chairman of the board, said the hall is an iconic memorial to the history of hockey.
Its induction ceremonies are first-class events and the museum's interaction with United States Hockey has been nothing short of phenomenal, he said.
Tomassoni also praised the University of North Dakota, which has sponsored the annually sold-out men's hall of fame game and Palazzari, an Eveleth native and hall of fame inductee.
“The hall has been flourishing under the guidance of Doug Palazzari as he has guided the hall's progress for more than a decade,” Tomassoni said “His name, his knowledge of the game, and his relationships with the hockey world have all been key to the growth of the hall. The board has been great and the people of Eveleth have been ideal and gracious hosts as Eveleth is the birthplace of American hockey. The hall's future is bright and the 50th anniversary is not only the celebration of the last 50 years, but also the beginning of the next 50. It's been a pleasure to serve as chairman of the board for the last number of years and I wish all the best for an even brighter future.”
Bob Pazzelli, executive committee vice president, said the hall of fame is heavily promoting its 50th year celebration.
“We're probably doing more advertising leading up to the event than we ever have,” Pazzelli said. “We hope it pays off. I think it's fantastic for it to be there for 50 years to honor American hockey.”
At the anniversary open house, tents will be set up outside in addition to the free museum admission, Palazzari said.
“I know there's people from the Iron Range who haven't been here in a while and a lot has changed,” Palazzari said. “We just want to get as many people here to see the museum as we can.”
Other hall of fame events this year surrounding the 50th anniversary include the hall of fame induction ceremony, men and women's hall of fame games, and an August 13 Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Eveleth Municipal Golf Course.
“We'd love to see a bunch of kids here and all the kids who are involved in youth hockey,” Pazzelli said of June 18. “We have a fantastic museum and we would really like to have a lot of people attend the festivities.”
