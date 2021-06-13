A grand reopening for the planetarium in Hibbing

HIBBING — Sitting at the instrument panel that controls the projection system, Kevin Milani navigates a complex set of buttons and switches to present a slideshow of the recent construction project done in the Paulucci Space Theatre, the largest planetarium in northern Minnesota.
More than a dozen people from across the Iron Range rest in the chair beneath the 40-foot dome and take in photographs showcasing what it took for staff to install a new projector able to share more programs with the public and take them on explosively vivid adventures into space.
“Gone are all the oil film-based projectors to be replaced with a 4K digital full-dome projector,” Milani wrote in a handout to the group earlier this week. “Even the original Spitz staf projector has been outfitted with a new LED star lamp.”
The audience of star-gazing donors included representatives from the Dr. Ben Owens Foundation, Hibbing Community College, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Walmart, Hibbing Foundation and the HCC Student Life Fund. Many of the donors on Monday publicly thanked Milani and staff such as Heidi Werdier for their dedication to the theatre, and reminisced about their fond memories of learning about the stars and constellations from school trips to the planetarium.
Together, they had donated $100,000 for the project which was completed over the past 15 month closure of the theatre during the pandemic.
Milani, a chemistry instructor at Hibbing Community College who teaches courses in astronomy and physics, spoke about how the new digital projector could better show off instructional films to kids, college students and adults. He told the group that the planetarium staff were readying to celebrate free programs to allow the public to see the new theatre later this month.
As Milani demonstrated the new digital projector in the center of the room, he marveled over the “staggering amount of content” that he could introduce to people in the region.
He introduced Ken Murphy, a professor of physics at the Southwest Minnesota State University, who looked as though he was launching a spaceship when navigating the NASA-funded “OpenSpace” software to take the audience on a journey to investigate the cosmos. He told the group that he uses the free tool at the SMSU planetarium and led them on a tour through “a data-driven simulation of the universe” to briefly speak about satellites roaming thousands of miles above the Earth, the Milky Way, exoplanets and black holes.
“There’s nothing better than teaching astronomy in a planetarium,” Murphy said, before saying that he would teach Milani and staff here how to use the software for the local theatre.
After the shows, a donor announced that he “was just blown away” and thanked Milani for having worked at the planetarium for more than four decades and helping to bring in new technology to serve the public.
Milani invited everyone to return to the theatre for its opening from Thursday, June through Sunday, June 27. The 1 p.m. shows will include a current sky program and the full-dome film, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope,” a show about the history of the telescope he previewed for the group. The 3 p.m. shows will include another full-dome film, “The Sun: Our Living Star.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.