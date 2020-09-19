A good sauna

On every Finnish homestead and in every Finnish settlement, the building usually built first was a sauna. Poor they might be, but for Finnish folk, cleanliness was truly next to Godliness!
As the Iron Range grew, the joy of the Finnish sauna was quickly adopted by people of all nationalities. Today, here on the Range, so many houses have saunas either in the main house or as a separate building that it’s often not even considered a special amenity when selling the house.
The technology of the modern saunas makes it possible to have one right in a home. But the traditional saunas still live on in little buildings found elsewhere on many a property. I hardly ever knew a lakefront cabin that didn’t have a sauna down near the shore. Several stores in our area carry “sauna gear” - and the selections are quite extensive. Even people without an actual sauna might like a traditional wooden bucket or a sauna switch, just as a part of their home’s décor! The Finnish tradition has been deeply incorporated into our lives.
The following two stories share the memory of the sauna in each of these writer’s lives.
This first story is courtesy of my friend Carol Peterson, a retired teacher from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. This story first appeared in the March 2008 “Reflections,” the newsletter of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers Union. Carol grew up in Cokato, Minnesota, about 50 miles west of Minneapolis. Many small farms and farming communities settled by Swedes and Finns dot this area. Carol’s maternal grandmother, who was Finnish, had the family out to her farm six miles north of Cokato each Saturday night for a sauna. First the men and boys would take their saunas, followed by the women, girls, and young children. Carol remembers that, for the men, the Saturday night sauna was also a time to “discuss” (or perhaps “argue” is the better word!) the issues of the day.
Although this story comes from an area not on the Iron Range, I thought it was just too good for readers to miss!
Saturday night. Sauna night. From the time I could remember, my family packed up the car (usually a Chevrolet) and drove to Grandma’s house on Saturday night. While we lived in town, most of our Finnish relatives (Mother’s side) lived on farms north of town. That meant that all the relatives came to Grandma’s on Saturday night as well.
We usually arrived around 6:00 p.m. Around that time, the men started going to the sauna. I suppose that the men’s work was much harder than anything the women did, so they got to relax first! The women and children followed them. Young boys were often with us (the women) in the sauna until they were ten years old or so.
Our sauna was built by Grandpa Peter who died when I was only five years old. Made of wood, and housing two rooms, it was the second or third building Grandpa built on the property. The first room was the dressing room, the second the bath room, both lit by a kerosene lamp that sat on a ledge at the bottom of a window in the divider wall. Wooden pegs pounded into the walls held our clothing, both clean and dirty. Towels and washcloths sat in a pile on the corner of the bench in the dressing room, waiting for us to use them. These were not lush towels. Rather, they were the worn-out, used towels that had suffered many washings and line-dryings.
Once we were naked, we marched into the bathing room which was lined with tiered benches (three in all). Metal milk cans of water, pumped from the well, held the cold water. The heated water was in a tub attached to the wood-fueled stove. We mixed hot and cold water for the best temperature. We used galvanized pails filled with water to soak our feet as well as to wash our bodies. The heat rose in the small room as dippers full of water were splashed on the rocks sitting on the hot stove. The water sizzled and then ricocheted around the room, hitting our backs and fronts at different times. Water was added by anyone who thought the room was going “cold.”
One time, Grandma took in so much steam, she passed out. My aunts and mother helped her to the dressing room. As she regained consciousness, she said, “My, that was a good sauna.”
When we were done heating and washing ourselves, we rinsed with clean, cooler water, pouring a last pail of water over our heads. Then, we stepped into the dressing room and grabbed a towel. Of course, by this time our bodies were so warm we would often stand outside, even in winter, to cool off.
Once we were cooled down and dry, we dressed and returned to the house for sauna coffee. Grandma set the table with her best oilcloth and mismatched dishes. She served crackers, homemade flat bread, sausage, cheese, Jello, and some kind of cake or bar. And, of course, lots of egg coffee.
Those days and nights at Grandma’s farm contain memories that the years have not dimmed. The house, the furniture, the food were not as “swell” as any of us have now, but the shared family experience is hard to match.
This second story was written by Meimi Elisabetti (Mae) Koski. Mae’s mother came to America from Finland as a child in 1893. Her father arrived here as a young man in 1904. After their marriage, they homesteaded in the Cedar Valley area north of Floodwood. Mae was born in 1909 and, despite developing very painful arthritis beginning at age 19, she worked at the Ford Garage in Floodwood and on the family farm for many, many years. Eventually, despite her sore, twisted hands, she filled many journals with stories about her life and her family’s heritage. In the early 1980s she hired a friend to type these journals, and with her brothers’ help her stories were published. The book is titled “Roots and Memories.” It was distributed to her extended family and friends. My parents received a copy. We all enjoyed it so much and it is still one of my most valued books. Mae died in 1986.
My maternal grandparents came to Cedar Valley to farm in 1895 when my mother was only a child. The first and most important building my maternal Grandpa built on their land 15 miles north of Floodwood was, of course, the sauna. It was a small log building a ways from the house. This was the original Finnish smoke sauna. In one corner was the large pile of rocks under which the fire was built. It burned until the rocks “spit” when water was dropped on them. I grew up staying clean from Saturday night scrubbing’s in Grandpa’s sauna, just as my mother had done in her growing up years.
Grandpa built three layers of benches to sit on. The building had only one small window, with a small bench under it to lay clothes on or to try to dress on. Why he put in only one small window I often wonder, as it was always dark in there. In the winter a kerosene lantern was hung outside the window to give a tiny bit of light.
Why these smoke saunas were called such was that there was no way for the smoke to get out. Many times I remember practically creeping to go put more wood under the rock pile. There was a small opening high in the wall. It was stuffed with rags. When the rocks were hot enough, the rags were pulled out to let the smoke get out. The fire went out, the air cleared of smoke, there was that warm, clean smell, and the sauna was ready. It took some kind of know-how to heat a sauna so there were no aftereffects of the smoke to sting the eyes.
Usually there was a huge kettle on top of the rocks where we got hot water, and a tub full of cold water was on the floor. Wooden pails were wash basins. You could wash and scrub to your heart’s content on the three benches. The higher up the benches you went, the hotter it was. In order to get a lot of steam, you threw water on the rocks.
Then there was the switch. I remember going to gather the right type of brush with Grandpa during a certain time of the year when the leaves were just right. He tied branches together and stored them in an outer building where they dried but the leaves wouldn’t fall off. He always made a dozen or more. Some people made the switches from cedar boughs. To get the real feeling of a good sauna bath, you wet the switches, laid them on the rocks for a moment, and after sitting there on the high bench, sweating and relaxing, you started to “switch” yourself. Then you sat and washed and sweat some more and repeated the same procedure as long as you wished. Then, a cold rinse, a jump in the lake, or even a tumble in the snow as some brave souls used to do.
My parents did not have a sauna of their own for many years, so it always meant a trip to my maternal Grandparents on Saturday night. Another thing I wonder now is why didn’t Grandpa build a small room onto the sauna building to use as a dressing room? What we usually did was put on something, then grab the rest of our clothes and run into the house – even running barefoot in the snow! One memory that lingers is seeing Grandpa coming into the house from the sauna with his long-legged underwear wrapped around him. He’d go to his bedroom and sit there awhile before finishing dressing.
I can’t describe the good, clean, smoky smell that came in with people from the sauna. On Saturday nights Grandma made rice cooked in milk for us and there were Finnish coffee breads and cakes with coffee. A Saturday night at my Grandparents’ house. A memory forever.
