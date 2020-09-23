The Friends of Virginia Public Safety organization today received a generous donation from the Fish Note Golf Tourney group. The donation was in the amount of $2,500. Fish Note consists of 48 individuals from all over Minnesota who hold a two day golf tourney at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Proceeds from the tourney are donated to public service organizations. Friends of Virginia Public Safety is a 501C3 community organization which actively promotes and supports the Virginia Fire Department and the Virginia Police Department. Pictured are Chad Johnson of Fish Note, Mike Jerich of Fish Note, Todd Fisher of Fish Note, Dan Plant of Fish Note and Rocci Lucarelli, Friends of Public Safety President.
