Local school districts recently received scores from the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) tests administered last school year which has provided insight into how effective what they are doing to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic has been.
Statewide test results for 2022 reveal scores are down in reading, math and science from what they were in 2019, and reading and science results for 2022 are below that of 2021, according to the Minnesota Reportcard found online at rc.education.mn.gov.
The number of students meeting standards statewide for 2022 are as follows: Math, 44.8%; reading, 51.1% and science, 41.3%.
MCA’s in reading and math are administered in third through eighth grade classes. Fifth and 10th grade classes are administered the science test. Tenth grade students are tested in English. Eleventh grade students are administered a test in math.
MDE offers students an option to opt out, but unfortunately for those students, their score is listed in district data as not meeting proficiency, according to Carrie McDonald, an administrator with the Hibbing School District.
The following is a sampling of scores from some Iron Range schools.
Rock Ridge School District
In its second year as a combined school consisting of Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert Rock Ridge 2022 MCA scores are as follows: Math, 41.1%; reading, 51.6%; and science, 39.7%. Reading scores remained steady from 2021 and the district experienced increases in math and science scores compared to 2021 results.
Rock Ridge School Superintendent Noel Schmidt said it’s important for Rock Ridge to make sure students are enrolled in the right classes.
“We like to put kids in courses that are challenging, not too easy, especially at the high school level,” Schmidt said.
In addition to that, Schmidt continued, at the elementary level, the district added an initiative on phonics to help kids who are having trouble learning to read and continues to focus on phonics through upper elementary and high school.
The district has also invested in Orton-Gillingham literacy training for its staff, and also offers special classes for students at the high school level who are struggling academically, REACH and Avid, according to Schmidt.
Schmidt said the district’s teachers are willing to help out students and have tutoring available before and after school and during prep time at all grade levels.
“All kids can arrange tutoring times with their teacher and any teacher is willing to help.”
There are also extra study help sessions for kids who are struggling with math, reading and science, before and after school, he noted.
Like many districts in the area and state, Schmidt said Rock Ridge has invested in mental health.
“We have hired more councilors and a social worker, and we have more help available for our students, so that has been a significant thing that we’ve added this year and that’s all K-12,” Schmidt said.
Check and Connect councilors are available at Rock Ridge to help with attendance.
“Kids perform better when they’re in school,” Schmidt said. “It’s hard on them when they are missing 10 or more days no matter what the grade level is.”
Schmidt also touched on the potential impact students opting out had on the 2022 results for Rock Ridge, while noting there was a cluster of “high-performing” juniors who opted out of testing.
“You can opt out, but that doesn’t help your buildings’ scores,” Schmidt said.
As to why students may elect to opt out, Schmidt speculated it could be because the MCAs aren’t used by colleges, or the students didn’t want to take the time to test as they focused on other things.
Schmidt also pointed out that more schools are focusing on practical career academies and project-based learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) study that is more relevant for students’ personal life and what career direction they want to go into after high school.
“The MCA test is an indicator but they are not everything,” Schmidt concluded.
Mountain Iron-Buhl and the St. Louis County School District
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2022 MCA scores are: Math, 36.9%; reading, 51.2%; and science, 46.3%.
St. Louis County Public School MCA scores for 2022 are: Math, 31.8%; reading, 46.1%; and science, 36.7%
“The biggest thing we are addressing is absences and keeping students on track,” Dr. Reggie Engebritson, School Superintendent for both the Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County School District said.
Engebritson said scores for the third grade students tended to be on the low end, which she attributed to the irregular school schedule they’ve experienced since 2020.
High school math is always a concern, Engebritson added, and is low from a state perspective, while questioning how districts work on those skills.
“How do we get high school students to take a test that really has no impact on their future and graduation requirements,” Engebritson questioned.
Engebritson and Kristi Berlin, Director of Teaching and Learning for MI-B and the St. Louis County School District talked about a focus on STEM education in the two districts, including a new math program at the high school level they say has taken off.
“It’s really exciting,” Engebritson said.
As a measure to help students succeed the districts have hired an interventionist.
Engebritson and Berlin said the two districts are also working to address mental health needs through a Project Aware grant to make sure students are ready to learn.
Between the two school districts there are 100 teachers involved in the initiative that started back in January, they said.
Chisholm
The Chisholm Public School District 2022 MCA Scores are: Math, 28%; reading, 40.6%; and science, 33.1%.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said the district is in year two of a three-year implementation plan being paid for with funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Norman said the district has implemented one-to-one electronic devices for students and has updated the devices to continue with one-to-one education, hired Check and Connect coordinators at all three of the district’s school buildings with grants from St. Louis County; Invested $100,000 over the course of three years to update curriculum;
A learning management software system called Schoology was added in the 2021-2022 school year and the district is continuing ongoing professional development following a three-year plan, according to Norman; weekly professional development and professional learning communities (PLCs) for teachers on implementing a standards based instruction model on early out-days.
This year the district introduced a $200,000 SmartLab science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the fifth and sixth grade level where it is part of the science curriculum, alternating with traditional classroom instructions where students will focus on science standards and benchmark requirements, according to Stephanie Jensen, who serves as the SmartLab facilitator and is also teaches science at Chisholm Elementary.
The SmartLab is designed so the district can expand it to other grade levels in the future..
Also, this year, the district added a variety of positions, including: a .5 full-time equivalent elementary curriculum specialist and a .5 FTE elementary curriculum specialist and a .5 FTE secondary curriculum specialist; a gifted and talented program for students; and the addition of a work-based learning coordinator to provide students elective credits through a work-based learning seminar and internship.
The district is also working with mental health practitioners from North Homes Mental Health, according to Norman.
Norman noted that for the past two years Chisholm is a member of the Northland Learning Center where students at-risk of not graduating can utilize their credit recovery program, and for the past two years, the district has offered a credit recovery program on site for students who are behind on credits.
Chisholm currently offers an E-Sports intramural program, and is planning on adding an E-Sports program in the near future, according to Norman.
“These are just a few of the many great things that we are working on in Chisholm to help support our students,” Norman added.
Ely Public School District
MCA scores for 2022 are as follows: Math, 43.6 %; reading, 56.1%; science-50%.
“Ely Public Schools, much like other schools, has seen a regression in MCA scores since the pandemic,” said Sixth through 12th grade Principal Jefferey Carey via email. “Washington Elementary over the last two years has been about 10 points below where they were pre-pandemic, but the high school after seeing a down year last year, is back to pre-pandemic levels that are above the state average.”
Carey said one explanation for the lower scores at the elementary level might be that primary testing grades did not have a full school year for two years.
Ely Superintendent John Klarich echoed Carey’s sentiments, while stressing the importance of in-person learning and the socialization that’s been missing the past couple of years; particularly at the lower grades.
“A big part of it is being together,” Klarich said.
Klarich said Ely is partnering with the Northeast Service Cooperative to help address mental health issues.
“This has set them back a bit but our staff has responded very well and has maintained intervention efforts in place,” Carey said. “As a team, they meet bi-weekly to review student data and determine individualized interventions for each student.
Carey said Ely is blessed with an array of intervention resources such as alternative delivery of specialized instructional services, Title 1 intervention specialists, Ely Community Resource homework help and intervention, AmeriCorps reading and math interventions.
“With all of those supports in place, we are making good progress and hope to be back on normal track by the end of the year,”Carey said.
Hibbing Public School District
Students in the Hibbing Public School District meeting standards in those three areas in 2022 are above the state average: Math, 47.4%; reading, 56%; and science 45.9%. Those numbers are lower than 2019 test results. (For more information see related story in today’s paper: Hibbing School District implements strategies to help kids).
