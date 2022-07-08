VIRGINIA — Next year’s Goodman Auditorium Farewell Concert will give the community a chance to say goodbye to the facility that has been a premier performance space for more than 100 years.
The idea of a final concert came to the forefront as the Rock Ridge School District building plan included demolition of the Virginia High School, which houses the auditorium.
Betsy Olivanti, project chairwoman, said that led to some conversations with the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra and Jan Carey of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC) about “how cool an Iron Range symphony would be.’’
The Rock Ridge School Board quickly got on board and the date of the “final concert at Goodman’’ has been set for May 20, 2023.
A community cooperative group of ReVive Virginia and the MSO (fiscal sponsor) will pair Rock Ridge students and community musicians to perform in a final concert dedicated to the memory of the 1,578-seat Goodman Auditorium, a ReVive Virginia news release said.
“This group will also commission a symphony by Dr. Rene Clausen (conductor emeritus of The Concordia Choir), including an orchestra and choral movement(s).
“The intent for the commission project is to create a multi-movement symphonic poem which will musically explore the Mesabi Iron Range Region within several subject areas such as: The glacial formation of our region, Native American life, discovery of the iron ore deposits, mine blasts and industrialization, and reclamation.
“The completed work will be delivered to MSO in professionally engraved Finale notation in Goodman Auditorium.’’
The group was pleased to have Clausen involved in the project.
“He comes really highly regarded,’’ Olivanti said. “He’s got a wealth of knowledge in that arena.’’
Dr. Clausen will be researching folk literature, art and music, and historic newspapers among many different areas to inform and inspire his writing, according to Olivanti. “His intent is to be as thoroughly immersed in the history of the region as possible, ensuring that he composes a symphony that is truly reflective of the culture, diversity, history, etc., of the geographical region.’’
Honoring and remembering the auditorium that has hosted 102 years of performances is definitely a worthwhile undertaking, she said.
“This has been a performing arts space for over a century in our community,’’ Olivanti said. “Doing a last performance of a momentous piece like this is a good way to close the circle.’’
The community group is seeking funding for the project, which is estimated to cost $35,000.
Olivanti said ARAC has agreed to contribute $5,000, a private donor has put in $4,000, Rock Ridge has committed to $1,000 and the Virginia City Council also approved a $1,000 donation.
“We’re finding a lot of community support,’’ according to Olivanti. “We’re hoping to talk to community folks, do a matching campaign of some sort and get some funding underway through our community.’’
Anyone interested in making a donation is encouraged to reach out to the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra at www.mesabisymphonyorchestra.org/donate.
The group would also like to leverage the concert to give back somehow to the band, choir and orchestra at the new Rock Ridge High School.
—
Regarding the timeline for the VHS demolition, the Annex and Malone Hall portions will be demolished next summer. After the 2022-23 school year, VHS will be boarded up and not used, according to Superintendent Noel Schmidt. “If money becomes available, then the (VHS) building will be torn down.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.