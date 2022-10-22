As a blue-collar kind of guy, Rick Cannata turned out to be a good fit in a blue-collar town.
Cannata, 61, a former masonry laborer and labor official, retires Jan. 1 as Hibbing mayor.
“It's two-fold,” Cannata, 61, said. “The main reason is I was diagnosed in March with aggressive prostate cancer. The other is we had our first granddaughter who was born in April. So what prompted me was my health and a new granddaughter. I just said, 'It's time to move on'. I just said, 'stress is a part of it and it's time to move on'.”
Cannata retires as one of Hibbing's long-serving mayors.
Those who have served with him say Cannata's straight-forward fair approach earned him respect among peers.
“Rick is direct,” Hibbing City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman said. “He's not going to have any mixed messages. He's been a good leader, a very fair leader and a very transparent leader.”
First elected in 2010, Cannata's three consecutive four-year terms come to an end with a string of major accomplishments.
“I think we're leaving Hibbing in a good spot,” Cannata said. “We needed a new hotel, so we got the Hampton (Inn) built. We've also had the L&M Radiator expansion, Advanced Machines Guarding, RMB labs, and Iracore. At the airport, Barrett (Ziemer) is doing a heck of a job there. I think we're positioned well.”
Other manufacturing expansions at Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing, Cast 7 at Cast Corporation and ongoing business growth such as a new eye clinic under construction in town, bode well for Hibbing, Cannata said.
“Hibbing has a lot going for it,” Cannata said. “If you look around, we've got Walmart, Lowe's, L&M Supply, Super One and the hospital. But we're not going to be a Grand Rapids or a Virginia. We don't have a Highway 53 going through town or Highway 169 and 2. Hibbing is a manufacturing town and I've always thought that's what Hibbing needs to build on. I've always considered Hibbing a blue-collar town.”
As mayor, Cannata has been pretty much a perfect fit for the blue-collar town.
A 1979 Hibbing High School graduate, Cannata became a masonry laborer right out of high school.
“My dad was a cement finisher in the union, so I was always working beside him,” Cannata said. “I started at 12 or 13 years old pushing a wheelbarrow. I had a choice in '79 to go to work in the mines, the military or construction. But I learned a long time ago that you didn't have to go to college to earn a good living in the trades. I wasn't going to go to college, let's put it that way.”
Cannata and family moved away for a few years.
However, two of his young sons, Justin and Darin, had special needs.
“They both had muscular dystrophy,” Cannata said. “That's why we moved back. My mom and dad and my wife's (Jackie) parents were up here and we knew we were going to need some help.”
Justin and Darin later both passed away.
The Cannata's also have a third son, Ryan.
“Things can get bad, but you know what, there are a lot worse things in the world,” Cannata said.
After returning to Hibbing in 1988, Cannata stepped back into masonry labor.
He later became an organizer and marketing representative in the Laborers Union Local 1097 in Virginia, Minn.
The connections he made across the Iron Range laid the foundation for his entry into politics.
His father, Louis R. Cannata, had run for Hibbing mayor years earlier.
Yet, Cannata never had plans to enter city service until he and his wife had a discussion.
“She worked at the VFW and we were sitting around one night and talked about it,” Cannata said. “I can't remember who it was, it might have been one of my teachers who said that I had always said I was going to be mayor of Hibbing. I didn't go for council or anything, I just went for mayor.”
In his first campaign, Cannata ran against three other candidates in the primary.
“I told everybody when I was campaigning that, 'I won't promise anything, but I promise you I'll look into it and get back to you',” Cannata said. “I've always kept my word on that.”
Cannata said he ran for mayor simply to help the city move forward.
“I just didn't see much going on,” Cannata said. “I just thought the town needed a change. I just thought I'm going to run for mayor and see if I can make a difference.”
After being elected at age 48, he became the youngest person on the council.
During his tenure, the public utilities commission was changed to a five-person commission from three persons and the ward system was changed to allow city residents more voting choices.
The city also became more active in connecting with residents through city and business-led events such as an Easter egg hunt for children, the annual jubilee parade and tours of city hall for school children, he said.
Cannata said he credits the city councils and other city employees for all the successes in the city over his tenure.
“We're a team,” Cannata said. “We opened up government more to people in Hibbing. We've been giving back to the community.”
Candie Seppala, city of Hibbing senior executive assistant, said Cannata is a “true Hibbingite.”
“He puts the city first,” Seppala said. “He's true to his work. He is for the residents. He is for the businesses. And he wasn't a one-man show. With him, it's always what's best for the city. If he says he is going to do something, he follows through. Every person that calls here, I give their cell number to him and he calls them back.”
Cannata has always led council meetings in an efficient manner, does his homework on council decisions, takes time to educate himself on all sides of an issue, and is unbelievably well-connected with Hibbing businesses, citizens, and people across the Iron Range, Hoffman Saccoman said.
“He's had life experiences that helped shape him into what he is today,” Hoffman Saccoman said. “He absolutely loves Hibbing. Wherever he goes, he's always proud to strike up a conversation about his hometown. His energy and spirit is going to be missed. At the end of the day, he's a kind person.”
As Cannata winds down his public service, challenges remain for Hibbing, just like other Iron Range communities, he said.
“One of the challenges is Local Government Aid,” Cannata said. “That's the biggest downfall for being up here. We don't get our share of the money. That's one of the biggest challenges, right there. Another is diversifying. It's tough. The Iron Range is mining and logging and that's what it is. Everybody thinks you can snap your fingers and get an Amazon center up here. ”
Cannata continues to receive regular check-ups at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester following major prostate surgery along with follow-up care
With his health now stable and a new granddaughter, Cannata said he leaves his work as mayor with satisfaction.
“I know I put a lot of time in,” Cannata. “I never shied away from it. I'd put in 40 hours a week as mayor and 40 hours on my day job. I'll never look back and say I didn't put in the hours. Right now, I'll just knock on wood and enjoy.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.