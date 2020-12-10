7 COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Louis County

Another seven more residents of St. Louis County died from COVID-19 with 153 new infections reported by health officials on Wednesday.
Deaths included a person in their late 40s, one in their early 60s, three in their early 80s, one in their early 90s and one in their late 90s.
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 141 people in the county and 4,109 across Minnesota, where state Department of Health officials said case rates are stabilizing in recent weeks. The state recorded 4,589 new infections Wednesday and 82 deaths. Since the pandemic first arrived in Minnesota in March, at least 363,719 of 5.7 million Minnesotans have become infected with the virus.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday that hospitalizations remain higher and intensive care usage is still near the highest level of the pandemic. Minnesota had 1,545 people hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday, with 358 in intensive care and 90 percent of the state’s 1,212 ICU beds are in use.
Malcolm noted, the velocity of case growth has slowed since November when the state was posting record highs on a regular basis. But, about 54 deaths have been reported on average each day and 734 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since Thanksgiving.
“It shows how quickly it can go up,” she said. “The really rapid increase in November was stunning … it’s gratifying to see some leveling off.”
Still, the state’s positivity rate remains in a troublesome position for health officials. Results from Tuesday’s nearly 40,000 tests had a positivity rate of 11.5 percent and the state’s seven-day rolling average is around 13 percent. That’s down from the peak but Malcolm said the case rate is 60 percent higher than a month ago.
Some relief is in sight as the federal government inches closer to approving a vaccine that Malcolm described as “safe and effective” and that will take “several weeks” to administer to the first round of qualified residents, which include the most vulnerable and health care workers.
“We’re all very eager to get to the other side of this pandemic,” she said. “We do believe the vaccines coming to us are the critical tool that will allow that to happen.”
Governments in Canada and the United Kingdom have approved use of the Pfizer vaccine, which was administered for the first time in the UK on Tuesday. The U.S. is on the verge of approving it, likely with some conditions, at no cost to those who want to receive it.
Minnesota could start vaccinating as early as next week, but it will likely be months until one is widely available to the general population.
“It’s mind-boggling how many parts of our society are so absolutely necessary and how many individuals play such an important role in their work,” said state Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann on Wednesday. “And it’s so frustrating when we’re trying to parse out limited vaccine.”
