HIBBING — Five debates are now scheduled in the Eighth Congressional District race, headlined by incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom.
While some details are still forthcoming, the first will take place Monday, Sept. 28, in Hibbing and is sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce in Hibbing, Chisholm, Grand Rapids and the Laurentian Chamber that encompasses Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron, according to a news release from the Stauber campaign.
The second debate will take place online Wednesday, Oct. 7 sponsored by the Duluth News Tribune and Duluth Chamber of Commerce, followed by a Thursday, Oct. 8, debate in Brainerd.
On Monday, Oct. 19, WDIO-TV will host another one in Duluth, while KSTP-TV will host one in St. Paul, but the date is to be determined.
“Pete looks forward to illustrating the stark differences between him and his opponents, which is why he’s debating as much if not more than any congressional incumbent in Minnesota,” said John Eloranta, Stauber for Congress campaign manager. “Pete is fighting for our way of life and doing all he can to get our economy moving again and get people back to work.”
Nystrom’s campaign manager, Sam Rivers said: “We are continuing to negotiate the debate schedule, but look forward to telling voters about Quinn's record of fighting for making healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable.”
