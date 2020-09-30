Hours before President Donald Trump appeared in Duluth, Joe Biden’s campaign announced endorsements from 45 leaders from northern Minnesota including current and former legislators, county commissioners, mayors, state and regional business officials, attorneys, union members and educators, among other citizens.
Former Congressman Rick Nolan, U.S. Olympic curling coach Phill Drobnick, United Steelworkers member John Arbogast were among those who endorsed Biden for president, in addition to the Democratic’s newly created plan for the Iron Range aimed to invest in infrastructure and safety protections while creating manufacturing jobs.
“When Joe Biden and Barack Obama turned the presidency over to Donald Trump, the Arrowhead Region had the highest rate of employment in 30 years,” Nolan said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “With Biden in charge of the economic recovery, they implemented 500% tariffs on China and our region's industries were going strong.”
He continued, “Don't be fooled by Donald Trump. In a few short years he has driven our economy into the ground with his failure to manage COVID-19 and terrible trade deals. I know Joe Biden and I’ve worked with Joe Biden. Throughout his career, he has looked out for communities like the Iron Range. As president, he’ll make sure Iron Rangers are equipped to succeed in the 21st century – and make sure the community has a strong partner in the federal government.”
Biden’s plan is titled, “Made on the Iron Range: How Joe Biden Will Fight for Workers, Create Jobs, and Support Families on the Iron Range and Northeastern Minnesota.”
Within a seven-page document sent to the Mesabi Tribune, Biden’s campaign team says the plan involves “summoning a new wave of worker power and building an economy that serves the dignity of the hard-working people who make it run.”
They note that he oversaw implementation of the Recovery Act of 2009, which they stated created 113 months of job growth and put union members back to work in efforts to end the last big recession. The Iron Range and northeast Minnesota, the plan reads, received more than $500 million from the Recovery Act “to invest in everything from schools to health services to infrastructure projects like highways, broadband and drinking water.” Moreover, the Obama-Biden administration assisted the shipment of iron ore by providing millions of dollars to the Port of Duluth Superior.
“Minnesota’s Iron Range has played a vital role in helping build America,” the document reads. “U.S. manufacturing and mining was the Arsenal of Democracy in World War II. It must be part of the Arsenal of American Prosperity today, helping power an economic recovery for working families and build back better for future generations. As President, Joe will put millions of Americans, including Iron Rangers, to work in good-paying jobs with a choice to join a union.”
Biden’s economic pitch to the Iron Range arrives about one month after six mayors from northern Minnesota endorsed Trump in late August for reelection including Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, Larry Cuffe of Virginia, John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth and Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt. The mayors opined that the Iron Range was thriving “for the first time in a long time” under the current presidential administration.
The nationally publicized statements from the mayors were immediately refuted by Arbogast, District 11 Director Emil Ramirez and USW International President Tom Conway, who penned a letter saying that “unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth.” The endorsements also motivated hundreds of residents on the Iron Range to call for their mayors to retract their endorsements and held protests to support Biden and state candidates from the Democratic Farmer Labor Party.
Despite the backlash, the mayors also garnered support from residents who held counter-protests to show their allegiance to GOP and pro-Trump ideals in a historically blue region.
Most recently, the host of leaders who endorsed Biden include: Mayor Doug Gregor of Aurora, Mayor Gary Skalko of Mountain Iron and Ely City Councilor Heidi Omerza joined the likes of IRRRB Chair Mark Phillips, St. Louis Assistant County Attorneys Karl and Stacey Sundquist, St. Louis County Commissioners Frank Jewell from Duluth, State Rep. Rob Ecklund, Ida Rukavina, former House representatives Tom Anzelc, Carly Melin and Joe Radinovich and former Senators Tom Saxhaug, among others.
A third-generation union worker, Drobnick said in a statement that he knows the “pride they took in their jobs, and the pride I feel every morning waking up to go to work.” He continued, “We – and every Iron Ranger – deserve a president who is thinking about them in the Oval Office. That’s why Joe Biden’s Iron Range plan will follow through on Trump’s broken promises of a booming Iron Range and deliver real, meaningful investments to our community. President Joe Biden won’t just help today’s workers, he’ll pave the way for the next generation of Iron Rangers and beyond.”
In the document, Biden’s campaign says that “Trump deliberately lied about the seriousness of the virus and failed to do his job” as COVID-19 cases continue to increase on the Iron Range. Biden referred to the fact that 200,000 Americans died due to the coronavirus --including more than 2,000 Minnesotans.
As of Tuesday night, the Minnesota Health Department reported 98,447 cases and 2,020 deaths. St. Louis County (Pop. 200,000) reported 1,724 cases and 42 deaths.
The campaign states that Minnesota’s unemployment rate “is still more than double what it was at the start of the year and thousands fewer people are employed on the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota in July than at the end of the Obama-Biden administration.”
They also claim the “Trump Administration failed to deliver results for Rangers” by providing tax breaks to corporations in spite of the loss of thousands of construction and manufacturing jobs in the state and the plummeting of steel shipments.
What is Biden’s plan to help the economy of the Iron Range? His plan promises to:
- Provide free COVID-19 testing and treatment, development of a safe vaccine and funding for public schools to reopen safely.
- Create manufacturing jobs. “In his first week in office, Biden will sign executive actions to strengthen Buy American where Trump has failed, so that the massive amount of taxpayer money the federal government spends every year on everything from the defense equipment to steel to auto fleets is used on products made in America. Iron Range and other American workers will mine and manufacture the materials-including steel-to power that effort.”
- Create domestic union jobs. “Critically, he will expand and tighten Buy America rules for public infrastructure projects, ensuring that all of the steel, iron, and manufactured projects used in transportation projects are melted, mined, and manufactured in the U.S., providing increased demand for the Iron Range.”
- Support union organizing and collective bargaining. “President Trump has waged a war on unions--including by increasing taxes for union members who can no longer deduct union dues, promising to veto PRO Act, and stripping federal workers of their right to unionize.”
- Overhaul the Paycheck Protection Plan, leverage funding for rural areas and launch a “historic $400 billion procurement effort designed to support small businesses and drive demand for American-made products.”
- Raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. As of 2020, Minnesota’s minimum-wage has been adjusted to $10 an hour for large employers and $8.15 for others.
- Reduce healthcare and prescription drug costs and expand access to rural services. “Joe will protect and build on the Affordable Care Act.” His health initiatives include building infrastructure for the aging communities and offering “full-day preschool universal to all 3-and 4-year olds” and making child care affordable.
“Candidate Donald Trump promised to look out for Iron Range workers, but President Donald Trump looks out for Iron Range bosses,” Arbogast said in the statement. “Candidate Trump said he would bring jobs home from overseas; President Trump created tax loopholes that reward outsourcing. Candidate Trump pledged to cut our taxes; President Trump gave tax breaks to the wealthy and large corporations.”
He continued, “As Candidate Trump returns again, he’ll offer more promises to Iron Rangers, but we won’t fall for it. It’s time to fire Donald Trump and hire Joe Biden – a candidate who will do as he says and keep his word.”
Here is the list of regional leaders who endorsed Biden: ● Doug Gregor ● Tom Anzelc ● Tom Saxhaug ● Ben DeNucci ● BhupeshPattni ● Heidi Omerza ● Fern Swanson ● Judy Stanisich ● JudyWahlberg ● Joe Sertich ● Nancy Sertich ● Tom Cvar ● Dan Pierce ● Jason Metsa ● Rob Ecklund ● John (Arbo) Arbogast ● Mike Syversrud ● Rick Nolan ● IdaRukavina ● Dennis Frazier ● Gary Skalko ● Frank Jewell ● Phill Drobnick ● Kim Stokes ● Lauren Solberg ● Ron Dicklich ● Gary Lamppa ● Leah Stauber ● Sidra Starkovich ● Leann Johnson ● Edith (Beth) Peterson ● Harlan Tardy ● Mark Phillips ● Joe Radinovich ● Cammy Newman ● Patrick Boyle ● Keith Musolf ● Amanda Metsa ● Karl Sundquist ● Stacey Sundquist ● Carly Melin ● Tony Sertich ● Tallie Sertich ● Lorrie Janatopoulos ● Sharon Chadwick.
To read PDF versions of Biden’s plans visit mesabitribune.com.
