4 Lake Vermilion resort buildings destroyed by fire

COOK — A fire destroyed four structures at a Lake Vermilion resort after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Friends of the Northland Fire/Wire.

The Cook Fire Department was dispatched to the Life of Riley Resort after initial reports said a gazebo near the lake was on fire and then spread to two other buildings. A Cook official said the fire ruined a total of four structures, including the gazebo, store, game room and bait house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Buyck Fire Department and the Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade. The Tower Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.

