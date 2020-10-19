GILBERT — Karl Oberstar Jr., who has over the years served seven two-year terms as mayor of Gilbert, is unopposed in his bid for re-election in November.
Four candidates are running for two council positions. They are incumbent Jeremy Skenzich and newcomers Joni Dahl, Mark Heitzman and Dan Peterson. Councilor Rebecca Robich did not file for re-election.
Oberstar, 69 on October 17, graduated from Gilbert High School in 1969 and obtained an associate in arts degree from Mesabi Community College in 2012. He is single, has been divorced 17 years and has two adult daughters and five grandchildren. He has served with United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Mesabi YMCA Board, Gilbert Library Board and Quad City Food Shelf Board. He is a retired USWA Steelworker with 31 years at Erie Mining/LTV Steel Mining Company as a millwright. He retired from 14 years with BCBS of MN as a claims examiner in Virginia. He is currently coordinator at Quad City Food Shelf.
Oberstar told the Mesabi Tribune he wants to finish the progress made in 2020 "after spending much of 2019 planning many major vital infrastructure improvements to the backbone of our electrical system, water and sewer and storm sewer issues that have been plaguing Gilbert for a long time." There was a risk in not fixing the problems, so he and the council moved forward on Gilbert’s aging infrastructure. "If they were not made, it would have affected all of Gilbert if they would have crashed."
He explained economic development plans such as attracting vacationers around the country to come to Sherwood Forest Campgrounds and Lake Ore-Be-Gone with a presentation of these proposed plans Oct. 13 at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall. "Also we have our radar on proposed uses of the school grounds that may be available in the near future and well as other city land." He has also met with IRRR officials on a manufacturing company from Slovenia interested in locating in Gilbert. "I would like to push really hard on that front after finishing up our infrastructure issues."
As for what he would like to accomplish if I was re-elected, Oberstar said, "Although we made huge gains in Gilbert's utility Improvements the past two years, more work is needed -- such as get a handle on Gilbert's I and I problem (inflow and infiltration) of unnecessary outside clean water being treated at our wastewater plant. If we don’t start now, and hopefully put a big dent in finding where this water is coming from and stopping it, our new plant will never be BIG ENOUGH. We have plans on working on this issue, but COVID-19 put a stop to it for now."
Oberstar said he is proud of the council's support in meeting the challenges, adding, "We have much still to do….but it is not at the urgent stage as what was done these past 2 years."
****
Skenzich, 43 and a 1996 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, attended Mesabi Community College and is employed by U.S. Steel, Minntac. He and wife Julie have two sons, Alex and Joey. He has been a member of the Gilbert Fire Department for past 18 years, serving as fire chief for two years. He is now serving a two-year term.
Skenzich told the Mesabi Tribune he is running for City Council again to "keep the city moving in a positive and proactive way while trying to keep taxes and fees low. One of the biggest spikes in costs, taxes and fees, end up coming from those emergency and reactive repairs. If we can plan and prioritize needed repairs and replacement of city equipment and infrastructure, we can more cost effectively do these projects."
A few citizens have had an attitude that "if it isn't broken you don't fix it," Skenzich said. "Do we wait for the roof on our house to leak or do you get it replaced before it does leak causing more damage and raising the costs?"
Another issue for Skenzich is housing and business growth. "We need to do more enticing things to attract people to the city. Every house and business that is built shares the cost of day-to-day business in Gilbert. We need to fill the empty lots in Gilbert!"
****
Dan Peterson, a lifelong Iron Ranger and a Gilbert resident for 10 years, told the Mesabi Tribune, he believes he shares "the values and concerns that you would come to expect from a fellow neighbor -- I take pride in our community and enjoy the safety and security that this community and its police and fire departments provide. I am goal-oriented and focus on creating solutions, not excuses. I will work with others, not against them, to make sure issues are not only addressed, but resolved." As a local mine maintenance planner, he said he understands complex budgets and knows how to remain within their constraints while still getting needed work completed.
Peterson and his family moved to Gilbert "because of what is has to offer -- safety, security, recreation, small community values and great neighbors. I also see that people are leaving this community, or not moving here due to the high taxes." With the previous council, he said, Gilbert was the fourth-highest highest taxed community in the state. "That has changed recently, but I can see with a lack of fiscal responsibility we will be headed right back to that same situation." He wants "to make sure we remain a safe, clean, and affordable community to raise our kids and grow old with our loved ones."
****
Joni Dahl, born and raised in Gilbert and a 2001 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, has a bachelor of science degree in business from University of Wisconsin-Stout and a master's in integrated supply chain from University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She is materials manager for Iracore International in Hibbing and is a certified supply chain professional. She also is a server at La Cocina in Virginia. She is never married and has no children, but a dog, Lemminkainen. She left the Range for 12 years to pursue a career, returned and purchased the family home.
Dahl told the Mesabi Tribune she is running to gain better understanding of the current state, infrastructure challenges, how to attract and retain businesses and "what policies exist that restrict growth potential of Gilbert."
Among the questions she is asking are,"What is behind the cost of water and sewer services? Why are my property taxes so much higher on my house in Gilbert than recreation property outside of Gilbert? What does the city spend money on that comes from taxes, levies and fees? Are these expenditures necessary and driving Gilbert to a more prosperous future? What is Gilbert doing to attract new residents to the community? What is the plan for the Gilbert School property, ice arena, library, and how does it plan to fund any such plans for the long term future. Do any of these plans include a plan to revenue plan or plan for financial self-sufficiency?"
Dahl said she wants to understand where the city stands today, what are current plans, how to reduce spending and increase revenue She also wants to understand if the citizens are supporting local emergency services. "Staffed, funded, trained, and equipped emergency service operations are best prepared when needed. They also are some of the best advocates for our communities.Youth to elderly interact with these services and it is our duty to provide them the tools to best serve us and return to their families safely."
As to major issues in Gilbert, Dahl listed "population decline, loss of businesses, proximity to grocery, aging population and access to critical services, cost of living due to fees or taxes, noncompliance with existing laws/regulations by homeowners, landlords and tourists." She also said, "Unknown strategic economic plan. Disassociated from other communities and larger Northeastern Minnesota area. Missing the opportunity to leverage Ore-be-gone beach area, OHV park, and other community assets which could drive economic growth. Identify other assets Gilbert has left unidentified or underleveraged which are costing the city and citizens opportunity for a healthier community. Lack understanding of property zoning guidelines and how they vary from city proper to Sparta and other locations."
Candidate Heitzman was sent the questionnaire, but didn't respond.
