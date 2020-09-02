VIRGINIA — A third suspect has pleaded guilty in the June 2019 robbery of the Edgewood Vista assisted-living facility in Virginia.
Nicholas Ryan Champa, 22, admitted to his role in the incident that spurred an aggravated first-degree robbery charge. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 12 by Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle M. Anderson, pending a pre-sentencing investigation.
Champa also pleaded guilty to a separate incident this past May, when he allegedly discharged a gun in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue East in Hibbing. In that case, he admitted to the felony charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
As part of the plea deal signed for the Edgewood Vista robbery, his two sentences will run concurrently with a third offense and pending charges of felony aggravated robbery, firearm possession and assault in Itasca County that date back to September 2019.
He faces up to 20 years in prison for the Edgewood Vista robbery charge, but the plea agreement notes “bottom box” sentencing that could mean reduced time.
Public records from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show that Champa has been convicted of five crimes since 2016, including felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession, third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm and counterfeiting of currency.
He’s the third of four suspects in the Edgewood Vista case to plead guilty. Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin, 25, was sentenced for July to five years probation in lieu of a three-year prison sentence at the Shakopee Correctional Facility. Haille Marie Ross, 21, accepted the felony charge of aiding and abetting an offender after acting as the “getaway driver” and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5.
Michael Thomas Koslucher is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 15 on the charge of aggravated robbery in the first degree.
According to court records, Brady-Lundin was working for Edgewood Vista during the night of the robbery in the early morning hours of June 24, 2019, and double-checked the facility doors to make sure they were unlocked.
When the Virginia Police Department questioned her last September, Brady-Lundin did not give up the names of Champa or her cousin, Koslucher, police said. But after several weeks, she returned to the police station and implicated the two men and alleged getaway driver Ross.
Champa allegedly told Brady-Lundin before her shift that “it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board,” she told police, according to court records.
Brady-Lundin and two other employees told police that two men wearing hoodies, masking their faces with bandanas, walked into Edgewood with a gun, bound their wrists and ordered Brady-Lundin to open carts located near the front entrance with prescription medications.
Identification cards and cell phones were taken from the three employees, which police located outside, according to the complaint.
Surveillance footage showed a white Toyota driving in the area of the assisted living home around the time of the armed robbery. At about 7:30 a.m. that same morning, police saw a white Toyota Corolla parked out front of Brady-Lundin and Champa's residence in Hibbing.
Brady-Lundin and Champa were arrested in December 2019. Koslucher and Ross were charged in early January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.