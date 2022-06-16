38th annual Coop Scholarships awarded Jun 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 38th Annual Coop Scholarship awards for the 2022-2023 school year has been announced. These scholarships are given jointly by Range Cooperatives, Inc., and the Virginia Coop Credit Union.——— Anne BarichAnne will be attending Bemidji State University majoring in Environmental Studies. Anne is the daughter of Bernie and Tami Barich. ———Natalie JensenNatalie will be attending the University of Minnesota- Crookston majoring in Animal Science. Natalie is the daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Jensen. ———Dylan JohnsonDylan will be attending the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities majoring in Entrepreneurial Management. Dylan is the son of Craig and Holly Johnson. ———Kaleigh LagerquistKaleigh will be attending Minneapolis College of Art and Design Majoring in Animation. Kaleigh is the daughter of Jeanne and Theodore Lagerquist. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scholarship Natalie Jensen Anne Barich University Dylan Johnson Kaleigh Lagerquist University Of Minnesota Annual Coop Scholarship Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
