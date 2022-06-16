 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

38th annual Coop Scholarships awarded

  • 0

The 38th Annual Coop Scholarship awards for the 2022-2023 school year has been announced. These scholarships are given jointly by Range Cooperatives, Inc., and the Virginia Coop Credit Union.

——— 

Anne Barich

Anne will be attending Bemidji State University majoring in Environmental Studies. Anne is the daughter of Bernie and Tami Barich.

 ———

Natalie Jensen

Natalie will be attending the University of Minnesota- Crookston majoring in Animal Science. Natalie is the daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Jensen.

 ———

Dylan Johnson

Dylan will be attending the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities majoring in Entrepreneurial Management. Dylan is the son of Craig and Holly Johnson.

 ———

Kaleigh Lagerquist

Kaleigh will be attending Minneapolis College of Art and Design Majoring in Animation. Kaleigh is the daughter of Jeanne and Theodore Lagerquist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK