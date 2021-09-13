CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene Monday after a dump truck crash Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 1:28 p.m. law enforcement responded to a dump truck crash that occurred on Spirit Lake Road near the Virta Road West intersection in Clinton Township.

The dump truck was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Road when it went off the road to the east and rolled over. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The driver will be identified after family has been notified.

Assisting agencies included the Minnesota State Patrol, Clinton Fire Department, Cherry first responders, Virginia Fire and Ambulance and the Mountain Iron Fire Department.

