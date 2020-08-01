These are the 36th annual Coop Scholarship awards for the 2020-2021 school year, given jointly by the Range Cooperatives, Inc. and the Virginia Coop Credit Union.
Madelyn Angeloni: Madelyn is currently attending Mesabi Range College majoring in Human Resources and International Business. She is the daughter of Dave and Tammy Angeloni.
Madison Antikainen: Madison is attending Bethel University and is majoring in Graphic Design. Madison is the daughter of Robert and Kris Antikainen.
Sarah Davidson: Sarah is currently attending Luther College majoring in Political Science. She is the daughter of Deron and Sheila Davidson.
Mikayla Mellesmoen: Mikayla is attending Minnesota State University of Mankato majoring in Environmental Science. Mikayla is the daughter of Mike and Jeanette Mellesmoen.
