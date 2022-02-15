Clue No. 1

Fairway Mortgage and Mirabella Realty

are ready to go!

The treasure is hidden under the snow!

There's so many parks in Hibbing you may look

high and low!

Clue No. 2

Hibbing has a total of 32 parks,

we will try to give good clues so

It makes it an easier task!

At least you'll be outside and not

have to wear a mask!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments