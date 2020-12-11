HIBBING — A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in Hibbing last month.
The Hibbing Police Department said in a statement that Thomas Michael Gilley has been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide. The counts allege that he operated a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and in a grossly negligent manner.
The charges came nearly a month after police reported being dispatched to a personal injury accident around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, on Highway 5 in Hibbing. Local officers were assisted by the Hibbing Fire Department, Chisholm Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
“Officers observed a two-vehicle head-on crash between a passenger car and an SUV,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a statement Friday. “The male in the red passenger vehicle did not have a pulse and was later pronounced deceased by EMS.”
Law enforcement later identified the victim to the media as Franklin Dean Rice, a 39-year-old man from Hibbing.
Police also identified Gilley as the driver of the SUV. “In speaking with [the] defendant officers observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and kept nodding off” as officers from Hibbing and Chishom spoke with him, according to the formal complaint obtained in email on Friday. A local officer noted that Gilley’s airbag had deployed. “He was bleeding from his mouth and nose. When asked what happened, the defendant responded that he was not sure but that when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him.”
A Hibbing officer said he asked if Gilley “had fallen asleep and the defendant responded that he was not sure,” the complaint reads. The officer said he “observed the defendant’s eyes were watery and red” and he was “falling asleep during mid-conversation and could not keep his eyes fully open.”
Officers said Gilley had “a small, crumpled up piece of tin foil, a broken syringe and spoon containing an off-white residue on the passenger side of the vehicle” on the dashboard, the complaint reads.
Gilley denied all medical efforts on-scene and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, the complaint reads. An officer at the hospital searched Gilley’s pants and said he found “a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-Tip, clear baggies, and an orange cylinder containing marijuana, all in his front left pants pocket.”
Gilley was airlifted to St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, where a blood sample was obtained pursuant to a search warrant.
Estey said a warrant is being requested as Gilley is currently in custody in Isanti County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.