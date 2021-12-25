2021 Shop with a Cop Campaign is a success

VIRGINIA — What an amazing holiday season it has been for Santa’s helpers at the Virginia Police Department. The generosity of local businesses and individuals is always humbling.
We cannot thank you enough!
When all was said and done, we were able to raise $11,000. This gave us the ability to purchase gifts for 110 local kids.
Aside from our fund-raising efforts at the VPD, our brothers and sisters at the Virginia Fire Department kicked off the holiday season with their Stuff the Ambulance Campaign over Thanksgiving weekend. The fire department donated the money raised during Stuff the Ambulance to Shop with a Cop. We cannot thank our counterparts at the fire hall enough for the generous donation.
We were also fortunate to receive donations from the following city of Virginia unions. (LELS) Law Enforcment Local Services, (MAPE) Minnesota Association Professional Employees, AFSCME and (IAFF) International Association of Fire Fighters 390.
We would also like to thank Mayor Larry Cuffe and the Virginia City Council for their continued support for the Shop with a Cop Campaign.
Officer Ryan Maloney spearheaded organizing the actual shopping with families. He spent many hours lining up shopping times while making a list and checking it twice.
We started meeting with nominated families on Tuesday Dec. 14 and finished up shopping with the last family on the afternoon of Tuesday Dec. 21.
We were fortunate to have the ever-jovial Blue Santa join us for several of our shopping sessions. Blue Santa received some very odd looks throughout our time shopping. Many people just could not imagine Santa wearing a suit any color other than red. Blue Santa was quick to explain that he wears the blue suit during Shop with a Cop to show his support for law enforcement.
The Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Eveleth Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol provided staff to assist in our shopping efforts. What a wonderful experience having so many agencies coming together for a common cause.
Thank you to the staff at the Virginia Public Library. They earned their elf ears by offering free gift-wrapping.
We would also like to thank Target in Virginia and Walmart in Mountain Iron for their hospitality and generosity throughout. Your continued support and generosity for our communities is always inspiring!
Thank you again to all that donated and to all that assisted in making this such a successful 2021 Shop with a Cop Campaign.
Chad A. Nickila is Deputy Chief of the Virginia Police Department.
