ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Land Atlas and Plat Book, updated for 2020, is now printed and available for purchase. Additionally, the Plat Book is now available as a mobile app for smartphones and tablets.
Approximately 450 people took advantage of the opportunity to pre-order a Plat Book this year. A limited number of printed copies remain and can be purchased in person or by mail. The cost is $30, which includes tax.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, in-person purchases are currently available only at the St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center at the Miller Hill Mall. To order a plat book by mail, an order form and instructions can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/platbooks.
Also now available is the St. Louis County’s 2020 Land Atlas & Plat Book as a series of georeferenced PDF files in the Avenza Maps app. Users will be able to locate their position on the map, draw and measure, record GPS tracks, and more, using the GPS in their Android or Apple iOS device. No internet connection or cell service is needed to use the maps once they’ve been downloaded to a device. Maps for the app will be updated annually between print editions at no additional cost.
The Avenza Maps app is free to download. Through the app, users can then choose which maps to purchase. Options include maps for the entire county, by region, or by individual page. More information on pricing and links to download the app can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/platbooks.
