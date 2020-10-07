2020 Hibbing High School King and Queen crowned

The Hibbing High School homecoming king, Eli Erickson, places a crown atop the head of the queen, Shelby Hughes at the coronation ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 7.

 Gary Giombetti

