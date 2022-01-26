VIRGINIA — Two men have been charged with third-degree murder in the fentanyl-related death of Brooke Ann Miller of Virginia, Sixth District Court documents say.
David Keith Joseph Chatman, 37, of Virginia, allegedly arranged a drug buy for Miller and Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 38, of Eveleth allegedly supplied Miller with a substance containing fentanyl on Oct. 19 instead of the heroin she was looking to buy, said the criminal complaint filed on Thursday.
Both men now face 25 years and/or a $40,000 fine for the felony charge.
Within a few hours of the alleged purchase, Miller’s boyfriend returned home from work to their Ivy Manor apartment, found Miller unresponsive and called 911. Despite first responder efforts to revive Miller, she was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later at 8:51 p.m. that night, court documents said.
“The medical examiner later listed the cause of Miller’s death as “the toxic effects of fentanyl,’’ the complaint said.
Inside Miller’s apartment on a desk, authorities located a powdery substance on a dollar bill next to a plate, straws, and a credit card. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later confirmed the powdery substance contained fentanyl, according to court documents.
Chatman, who lived in the same apartment building, later told authorities that “Miller was looking for heroin,’’ the complaint said.
A Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force spoke to Chatman on Oct. 20 and found out Miller asked Chatman if he knew where she could get heroin a few days before her death but he turned her down. “Miller asked defendant (Chatman) again on Oct. 19, so he called his supplier,’’ the complaint states, and Chatman, Wallace and Miller went to Chatman’s apartment where Miller paid $40 for what Chatman thought was heroin. Wallace allegedly had the product in a brown, plastic bag that was cut and he put the product on a dollar bill, and Miller left with it, the statement of probable cause states.
On Oct. 21, the task force executed search warrants on Wallace’s person, residence and vehicle, and located a brown plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.
In a Mirandized statement, Wallace denied selling fentanyl to Miller, court documents say.
The complaint goes on to say the task force collected evidence including, but not limited to, motion-activated Ivy Manor surveillance footage, bank records, cell phone data and Facebook data.
According to the complaint, this evidence showed the following from Oct. 19, 2021: at 2:24 p.m., Miller messaged defendant Chatman: "Can u help me get some of that I was talking about that day." Defendant Chatman responded, "Yes. How much," and then called co-defendant Wallace. At 3:13 p.m., Miller left Ivy Manor and withdrew $40 at US Bank; at 3:30 p.m., Miller let co-defendant Wallace and Chatman into Ivy Manor, and they went toward Chatman's apartment; at 3:37 p.m., Miller returned to her apartment; no one is seen leaving or entering Miller's apartment until Kangas arrived home from work at 8:34 p.m. and called 9-1-1.
Chatman and Wallace both remain in the St. Louis County Jail. Chatman’s bail is set at $100,000, while Wallace’s bail is set at $150,000.
Chatman is scheduled to appear again on Jan. 31 before Judge Robert Friday. Wallace’s next appearance is set for Feb. 7 before Judge Michelle Anderson.
