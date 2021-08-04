VIRGINIA — Two men made court appearances on Monday in connection to a shooting at a screen printing shop in Babbitt in July.
Dylan Thomas Peterson, 29, of Grand Rapids, attended his omnibus hearing in the Sixth District Court in Virginia. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault. Prosecutors said he was scheduled for hearings for Oct. 18.
Meantime, Joel Earl Vandervest, 38, of Babbitt, went to his initial appearance hearing in the court. He has been charged with three felony charges, including second-degree assault, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. Prosecutors said he was scheduled for hearings on Aug. 16.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both Peterson and Vandervest had made their bail — $100,000 and $75,000, respectively — and were no longer in the county jail system, the jail roster shows.
The court appearances came several weeks after Babbitt police reported that Peterson allegedly used an ice pick to stab the owner of NE Time NE Wear shop multiple times in the leg and stomach on July 10, according to the police complaint. Police said they also arrested Vandervest for allegedly shooting at Peterson after the apparent stabbing incident.
Peterson case
Babbitt police said the shop owner had reported on July 1 that Peterson had “entered her store and told her he wanted his $600 by the following week or prepare,” according to court documents.
Less than two weeks later, police said a woman called 911 to report that she had been making T-shirts with Vandervest and the shop owner around 7:45 p.m. that Saturday at the business located at 31 Central Blvd. in Babbitt when a man she apparently believed to be Peterson wore “a lime green mask” and “entered the store and stabbed [the shop owner] multiple times before running out.”
The shop owner suffered serious yet non life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
The woman was transported to Essentia Health Virginia, where she apparently told officers that she knew Peterson had stabbed her because of the suspect’s mannerisms and the fact that they wore a green ATV helmet, the court documents read. She told them she previously saw Peterson wearing the same helmet and mentioned his “666” tattoo on his left wrist, which she claimed to notice during the stabbing.
Around 9 p.m., police aired a report of a blue truck going down a road west of Babbitt with a flat tire and leaking gas, the court documents read. The truck proceeded to park near the reporting party’s garages. A short time later, a black Chevrolet Impala arrived at the garages and two men left the area in that vehicle. It was noted that Peterson is the registered owner of a black Impala, the complaint states.
About an hour later, Peterson apparently called 911 to say he was at the Y-Store near Tower and “heard officers were looking for him,” the court documents read. Officers proceeded to the Y-Store and placed Peterson in custody and seized his black Impala. “Defendant (Peterson) indicated he was camping with family all day.’’
Vandervest case
After the stabbing incident, police said Vandervest ran after Peterson and shot at his blue truck leaving the shop’s parking lot at a high rate of speed, the court documents read. Police said he left the scene on a motorcycle. He returned a short time later and apparently told an officer that he had a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun in his front vest pocket. He showed his conceal carry permit. The officer removed the gun and arrested him on the spot.
Police said a Babbitt resident, who lives just south of the shop, later came to the scene to say he heard six gun shots earlier, the court records read. He apparently said he also heard one bullet go into his residence and provided a bullet he found in his back room. The bullet appeared to be the size of a .380 caliber. Officers located seven, .380 shell casings in the business parking lot.
As to the timing of the incident, police said screenshots from a neighboring business’ security footage show a blue truck appearing in the parking lot at 7:42:33 p.m., the court records read. At 7:43 p.m., the truck appears parked while a person appears to move through the lot toward the NE Time NE Wear entrance.
About one minute later, it appears the person runs back toward the truck, which heads southbound, the court records read. A short time later, “it appears a different person proceeds into the parking lot, near the area where officers located the .380 shell casings, with their arms raised and pointing toward the blue truck.’’
