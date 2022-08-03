EVELETH — Two Level 3 sex offenders have recently moved to the city of Eveleth.
A Level 3 sex offender recently relocated to the 400 block of Jones Street in Eveleth, according to a news release.
The Eveleth Police Department stated David Michael Schmidt, 48, relocated to the 400 block of Jones Street in Eveleth. He has a history of possessing child sex abuse images. The investigating agency was the Hibbing Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Schmidt is white, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 228 pounds.
—
According to EPD, Aaron Gary Broehl, 45, recently relocated to the 600 block of Hayes Street. Broehl has a history of sexual contact with known children. Contact included sexual touching. Broehl used manipulation to gain compliance. Broehl also possessed child sex abuse images.
The investigating agency was the Hibbing Police Department.
Broehl is white, is 6-feet, 3-inches tall with brown hair, green eyes and weighs 242 pounds.
—
These individuals have served the sentence imposed on them by the court and are transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.
