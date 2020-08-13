HIBBING — The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating an apartment fire in Hibbing, said Fire Chief Erik Jankila on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the call at 11:30 a.m. that day reporting a fire at the three-story apartment complex on 24th Street and Fourth Avenue East, Janika told the Mesabi Tribune.
The first apparently started at a lower level of the building that morning and caused smoke damage throughout the structure.
Members of Friends of the Northland FireWire reported that light smoke could be seen coming from the building and the fire was quickly extinguished. The fire was soon contained to the lower level area, Jankila confirmed.
Firefighters from Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm and Virginia all helped to clear the scene by 2:30 p.m. The Hibbing Police, Public Works and Public Utilities also assisted at the scene.
No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.
No damage estimate was available as of press time.
“It was very minimal,” Jankila added.
Fire in Virginia
Earlier that day, six Iron Range fire departments responded to a fire at Quad Cities Recycling on County Road 921 in Virginia to find smoke coming from the building, according to Friends of the Northland FireWire.
The cause of the 7 a.m. fire also remains under investigation and the extent of the damage to the building is being determined. No injuries were reported.
Departments on the scene included: Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Gilbert, Fayal, Township, and Hibbing. The Eveleth Ambulance provided medical standby for Virginia.
